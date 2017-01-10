ALABAMA WINS ELECTORAL COLLEGE, DECLARED NATIONAL CHAMPION

In accordance with its constitution, the College Football Playoff Foundation declared Alabama the National Champions late last night, after the team led Clemson at the end of three of the four quarters, thus winning the electoral votes of those quarters.
Crimson Tide Coach Nick Saban proclaimed the victory as "Huuge." "It was a landslide - we really schlonged them!" he shouted.
Tigers Coach Dabo Swinney conceded shortly after the game ended with his team ahead 35-31. He sent a congratulatory message to Coach Saban,
