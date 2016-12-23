Strike By Syrian Organizations And Syrian Staff Working In International Organizations And Corporations For Aleppo

Last night, the regime raided Eastern Aleppo and committed mass field executions, killing entire families and burning civilians alive. The international community has provided no meaningful response to the crimes amounting to genocide being committed by the Assad regime and Russia in Syria, and most recently in Aleppo.
Currently, 50,000 people remain besieged in Eastern Aleppo within a 2 kilometer radius. To date, they have withstood systematic and ongoing violence in all forms, including starvation, mass executions, barrel bombs, airstrikes, and bunker buster bombs.
Syrian organizations have paused work, and announced a national day of strike, as an outcry against the international community's continuous inaction against the crimes of mass proportion occurring throughout Syria and most notably in Aleppo. Syrian staff in large U.K. and U.S.A funded programs have also joined the strike, demanding that international programs protect their staff, their beneficiaries, and partners.
The listed demands include, securing a safe passage for the 50,000 people who remain trapped in Eastern Aleppo and international pressure to stop the ongoing crimes in Aleppo, including the field executions, enforced disappearances, and forced military conscriptions.
The Syrian Organizations who have signed the statement include:
Baytna Syria
Kesh Malek
Violet Organization
Masar
Sanad Organization
Muzun Alkhaer
Mouwatana for Civil Action
Balad Syria
Local Development Organization LDO
Al-Ameen for Humanitarian Support
Life Makers
Sahme Initiative
Ghorras Alamal
Space of Hope
Baslam
Coordination Committee for Camps and Refugess
Shafak
Shades of Care Humanitarian Orgnaization
Volunteers for Hope Team
Humanitarian Training Center
AFKAR Foundation
Boulevard Middle East
Window for Media Services
Syrian Civil Society Platform
LDSPS
Alatareb Youth Organization
Spirit
Good Light Group
Syrian Civil Society Podium
Be Free Team
Aman Network
Civil Society Center in Atareb
Fingerprints towards Development
Olive Branch
Suyana Hope Team
Life for Orphans Association
Growth of Syria
A.D Group
Syria Breeze Radio