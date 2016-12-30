Berlin's Immigration Problem, and Ours

I come from the American Left. I am a feminist. I am a gay rights activist. These commitments form the core of my professional and personal life. Consequently, the argument I am about to make for tighter U.S. controls on the immigration of Muslims may surprise some readers. It shouldn't. Islam is endemically antithetical to the well-being of gay people--primarily the people about whom and for whom I write. American liberals don't want to hear this argument, however, because they share, ironically, with American conservatives a rather unreflective commitment to the spread of religion at all costs. Conservatives think the answer to most any problem is their religion. Increasingly, liberals seem to think that the answer is simply more religion--something they like to call diversity.

Because I am a lawyer, evidence matters to me. As the world still reels from the attack in Berlin, in which a Muslim drove a truck into a crowded market leaving 12 dead, we must realize that pretending that these attacks are random is a deadly charade. The Berlin massacre was a copycat follow-up to an even deadlier massacre, also perpetrated by a Muslim in a vehicle, in January in Nice, France. Only days before the Berlin attack, a 12-year old Muslim boy attempted to blow up a crowd of people (by blowing up himself) elsewhere in Germany. In July, a Muslim attacked tourists with an ax on a German train. Deadly bombings in Paris and the Charlie Hebdo murders were also committed by Muslims. The list goes on. In America, the deadliest mass shooting on record was perpetrated by a Muslim who purposefully targeted the gay community by shooting up an Orlando gay club. And, of course, there is a much longer list of Muslim homicidal acts, including the well-publicized San Bernardino shootings and the Boston marathon bombings. If anything approaching the kind of destruction that has been unleashed in the name of Islam were perpetrated under the banner of any political organization, the Nazis or Klan for examples, the Left would be quick to condemn and short on tolerance for adherents who ask us to believe that they only subscribe to the ideology's nonlethal tenets. Because this mayhem is perpetrated in the name of religion (Allahu Akbar!), however, the gloves stay on. We are told that, even when the murderers tell us so in no uncertain terms, we can't believe them that their religion commands their behavior.

Now, of course, there are Muslims who do not subscribe to antigay views, although I suspect the reality is rarer than the Left's propaganda. Each time I present evidence of the dangers posed by Islam, I am immediately reminded that there are 1.5 billion Muslims, with the majority being peaceful and tolerant, etc., ad nauseam. Actually, the opposite is true. A majority of Muslims participate in an Islam that is overtly hostile to gays and to Western ideals of equality. Islamic law is clear: the penalty for homosexuality is death. The exact method of death varies depending on the version of sharia law in force, but dead is dead. In virtually every Muslim country, homosexuality is punishable by death. In those where it isn't, whippings, public humiliation, and/or prison are par. And Muslims, unlike many immigrant communities, generally have no intention of integrating into more enlightened Western concepts of equality or tolerance. A survey of Muslims living in Britain in 2016 found more than half of them believing that homosexuality should be illegal. In Amsterdam, long revered by gay men of my generation as the "gay capital" of Europe, gay bashings and murders have risen sharply with the influx of Muslim immigrants and "refugees," with some primarily Muslim neighborhoods now being entirely off-limits to the Dutch gay community.

The Left's blind promotion of Islam also dovetails with the rise of a new kind of anti-Semitism that is often masked as a critique of the Israeli government, supposedly wholly separate from an attack on the Jewish people per se. My personal, aggressive support for Israel, based primarily on its status as the only outpost for human rights for gay people in the Middle East, is often met with a sharp disdain and a concomitant charge of Islamophobia by some of my activist colleagues. Some gay activists even buy the ludicrous propaganda of "pinkwashing," the idea peddled by the lesbian writer Sarah Schulman that Israel is only calculatedly pro-gay as a smokescreen for what she sees as the "oppression" of Palestinian Muslims. Palestinian oppression of gays (homosexuality is illegal) is never mentioned.