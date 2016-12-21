THE BLOG

WORDs ✨

12/21/2016 12:55 am ET
SOE MOE LWIN Artist and Explorer, always searching for the Truth :)

2016-12-21-1482299562-7753304-IMG_8255.JPG

Words
Bring Thoughts
To Life ...

The Best Words
Will Capture
The Clearest Picture ...

The Kindest Words
Will Warm
Just Any Heart ...

The Subtle Words
Will Offer
Moments To Ponder ...

The Brightest Words
Will Uplift
Many A Surrounding ...

For Words
Paint A Picture
Of Past Present And Future
Bringing Time
To A Standstill
As
We
All
Journey
On 🍃🍂🌿✨...

______________________________

Soe Moe Lwin
11:30 am
21/12/2016

