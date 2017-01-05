Drones. Phones. And Screens. CES 2017.

Drones. Phones. And Screens. It's the largest TECH Trade show of the year and CES 2017 is Full of Surprises. On this week's edition of Hacking TV - we'll preview the massive Vegas Tech trade show. Then - Twitter, back from the dead - and focused on... wait for it... VIDEO. We'll take a peek at China's web video plans... And finally - a quick trip to Norway, and a new way to create appointment TV. I'm Saul Hansell, It's a busy first week of the New Year...and I'm Steve Rosenbaum... and this is Hacking TV.