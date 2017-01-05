THE BLOG

Drones. Phones. And Screens. CES 2017.

01/05/2017 05:18 pm ET
Steve Rosenbaum CEO, Waywire Networks; author, ‘Curate This’; Speaker: on curation and storytelling

Drones. Phones. And Screens. It's the largest TECH Trade show of the year and CES 2017 is Full of Surprises. On this week's edition of Hacking TV - we'll preview the massive Vegas Tech trade show. Then - Twitter, back from the dead - and focused on... wait for it... VIDEO. We'll take a peek at China's web video plans... And finally - a quick trip to Norway, and a new way to create appointment TV. I'm Saul Hansell, It's a busy first week of the New Year...and I'm Steve Rosenbaum... and this is Hacking TV.

More:

Steve Rosenbaum Saul Hansell Hacking TV
This Blogger's Books and Other Items from...
7 Days in September: A Powerful Story About 9/11
7 Days in September: A Powerful Story About 9/11
by Dave Goldberg, Bruce Kennedy, Bruce Kennedy, Steve Rosenbaum, Marc Senter, Lori Fechter, Rasheed J. Daniel, Steve Carlis, Teri Klein
 Curation Nation: How to Win in a World Where Consumers are Creators
Curation Nation: How to Win in a World Where Consumers are Creators
by Steven Rosenbaum
Comments
Drones. Phones. And Screens. CES 2017.

CONVERSATIONS