Italian Fried Cheese Balls Recipe feat Mamma Graziella

Fried Cheese Balls

Fried cheese balls will create bite sized bonanza's! Fried cheese balls are the perfect amount of crunch, mixed with the perfect amount of gooey! Mix fresh mozzarella with fresh, crunchy breadcrumbs and fry up a memorable starter which is best enjoyed hot.

Watch the Fried Cheese Balls video recipe:

Ingredients:

Medium sized mozzarella balls (also known as bocconcini)

2 eggs

Bowl of fresh breadcrumbs (packet bought are also fine but fresh is always more delicious!)

Bowl of plain flour

Table salt

Vegetable oil for frying

Utensils:

1 x pan for frying

Knife

Fork

1 x medium size mixing bowl

Method:

1. Crack 2 eggs in your mixing bowl, add a pinch of salt and beat together using a fork.

2. Drop one of the small balls of mozzarella into the bowl of flour and roll it around coating it well.

3. Dip the ball into the egg mix (covering it well) and then drop it into the bowl with the breadcrumbs, rolling it around so that the crumbs stick to it.

4. Dip it into the egg mix one more time and coat it with breadcrumbs again.

Vincenzo's Plate Tip: Don't miss step 4! By double dipping the ball into the egg and breadcrumbs, it creates a thick layer which will protect the cheese from oozing out when the heat hits it! It also makes them nice and crunchy!

5. Pour vegetable oil in a small deep pot or pan and put it on the stove at a medium-high heat.

Vincenzo's Mamma Tip: To check if the oil is hot enough get a toothpick and dip the tip of it into the oil. If it starts to bubble around the toothpick, then the oil is hot enough for you to begin frying. If not, wait a little longer.

6. Drop each ball of cheese into the oil and let it fry for a minute or until it becomes golden brown in colour.

How to serve:

1. These divine fried cheese balls can be served on a bed of lettuce or on a wooden chopping board mixed with cold meats and cheese...

2. And be sure to serve these up hot so that the cheese oozes out with every bite!

E ora si mangia, Vincenzo's Plate...Enjoy!

