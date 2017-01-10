Italian Peppers and Eggs, Italian Food Recipe

Pepper and Eggs

Peppers and eggs (Pipindun e ova) is a classic 2-ingredient dish which can be served as a starter, lunch or even for breakfast! The flavours of fried peppers mixed with egg and the very best extra virgin olive oil enjoyed with crisp, homemade Italian bread, will transport you to a hearty meal in the Italian mountainside.

Watch video recipe:

Ingredients:

2 x peppers (capsicums)

4 x eggs

Extra virgin olive oil (evoo)

Salt

Pepper

Utensils:

1 x medium size non-stick flat saucepan

Wooden spoon

Small bowl

Method:

1. To make the peppers and eggs, start by cutting the peppers in half. Remove the seeds and then cut them into strips.

2. Put your pan on medium heat and add a generous amount of extra virgin olive oil.

3. Once this has started to warm, add in the strips of peppers and stir using a wooden spoon.

4. Leave this to simmer, stirring occasionally to make sure the peppers are moist with oil.

Vincenzo's Plate Tip: If the peppers start to stick to the pan, add some more oil to make sure they don't burn.

5. While this is simmering, in a small bowl, crack the four eggs. Sprinkle a touch of salt into the bowl, and beat well using a fork.

6. Once the peppers have softened, pour the egg mix into the pan and leave for 5-7 seconds. Then, mix rigorously using a wooden spoon. The eggs will start to become fluffy and mix in well with the peppers.

7. Leave for another 5-7 seconds and repeat until the egg is cooked through.

How to Serve:

1. Transfer individual portions onto your plates and serve with a slice of fresh bread.

2. If you have fresh truffle (or even truffle oil), add some on top and then devour!

3. An alternate way to serve: Toast slices of fresh bread and cut them into small pieces, then, add a spoonful of peppers and eggs on top and serve on a long wooden paddle. This is a delicious antipasto option.

E ora si mangia, Vincenzo's Plate...Enjoy!

Tempted? Watch the video below and enjoy the sightseeing of the greenest region in Europe