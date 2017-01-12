Prawn Pasta Recipe, the Most Amazing Prawns Pasta Ever

Prawn Pasta Recipe

Prawn Pasta is heavenly strands of tagliatelle pasta covered in fresh pistacchio pesto, mixed with prawns and finished with a lemony glazed zest. Get your mouth around this combination of nutty textures and seafood.

Watch the Prawn Pasta video recipe:

Ingredients:

100g pistachio nuts

4 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil (evoo)

300g cooked prawns without the tail

Garlic clove (finely chopped)

Generous handful of chopped parsley

Sprinkle of salt

1 large piece of glazed lemon rind

5L water

500g tagliatelle pasta

Wild fennel/fennel leaves (if available)

Utensils:

1 x large saucepan

1 x 5L deep pot

1 x tablespoon

1 x large knife

x sieve

Method:

1. Add 4 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil to a food processor along with 100g pistachio and mix until it becomes a pesto-like creamy texture.

2. Slice lemon rind into thin strips and then smaller pieces and put to the side.

3. Boil 5L of water in a large pot.

4. Put the saucepan on the stove at a medium heat and add EVOO and finely chopped garlic.

5. Cook garlic until it begins to golden then add the prawns.

6. Cook the prawns until they slightly change in colour (which only takes a few minutes), then add parsley and a sprinkle of salt.

7. Keep this simmering until the prawns turn a much stronger shade of orange.

8. Once the prawns are cooked, add the pistachio pesto and stir it through really well.

9. Let the prawns simmer in the pistachio pesto at a low heat for approx. 10 minutes.

10. Your water should be boiling by now, so add the pasta and cook it to your desired preference (I love it al-dente, but follow the instructions on the packet so you don't overcook it!).

11. Once the pasta is ready and the pesto is smothering the prawns, strain the pasta and add it to the pan before tossing it through the mix really well.

How to serve:

1. Once the pasta is smothered in the pesto, it is ready to serve!

2. Get a large serving spoon and use this to serve the pasta onto a plate trying to keep it in the centre.

3. Then, if you have some fennel leaves, add them to the top for added presentation.

E ora si mangia, Vincenzo's Plate...Enjoy!

