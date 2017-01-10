Vegetarian Pasta Recipe,Made with Beautiful Fresh Organic Ingredients

Vegetarian Pasta Recipe
Experience the best vegetarian Pasta recipe you have ever seen in your life...
Ingredients:
1 packet (500g) of Rigatoni
1 nice (medium) size eggplant (chopped into cubes)
2 medium size x zucchini (chopped into cubes)
1 Red Capsicum (chopped into slices)
¼ onion (chopped finely)
1 clove of garlic finely chopped
1 carrot finely chopped
1 celery stick finely chopped
Fresh Basil
Extra virgin olive oil
800gr of Amazing finely chopped tomatoes
Utensils:
1 x large saucepan
1 x 5L deep pot
Method:
1. Add extra virgin olive oil into a large saucepan and then cook together the onion, garlic, celery and carrot for about 5 minutes on a medium heat.
2. When the onion and garlic begins to brown add the eggplant, zucchini and capsicum.
3. Cover the saucepan with a lid and the it cook for about 15minutes. Stir occasionally.
4. After 15minutes add half glass of water into the saucepan and a pinch of sea salt.
5. Place the saucepan with the vegetables on the stove at a medium-high heat for approx. 20 minutes.
6. Remember to keep an eye on the vegetables and stir it around every 5 minutes. When the vegetables became soft, add the finely chopped tomatoes, basil and an extra pinch of sea salt.
7. Now cook the sauce for about 20 minutes.
8. Get a large pot and fill it with 5 litres of water. Put this on the stove at a high temperature until it boils in preparation for the pasta.
9. By now, your pot filled with water should be boiling. Add a palm full of sea salt to the water and stir. Then check the cooking time on your packet of pasta, pour the pasta in, and set your timer. Be careful not to ignore the time noted on the packet or you might over or under cook the rigatoni.
10. Now back to your pasta sauce!
11. Once the pasta is cooked, strain it and then add it to your saucepan with tomato sauce.
12. Mix it and then transfer it into the large pot where you boiled the pasta. Make sure there is no water in it ;-)
13. It's easier to mix it well in the large pot. You basically want the tomato sauce to go into each rigatoni pasta.
How to serve:
1. Once the pasta is full of colour and the ingredients have started to stick to the rigatoni, it is ready!
2. Get a large serving spoon and use this to serve the pasta onto a plate trying to keep it in the centre.
3. Then, sprinkle some pecorino on top of the pasta and serve nice and hot!
E ora si mangia, Vincenzo's Plate...Enjoy!
The meal will be perfect to enjoy with an antipasto platter and a Zaccagnini Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Wine
