Nostalgia Theater Podcast: Thirty Years of Stand By Me!

For the final Nostalgia Theater show of 2016, I'm joined by standup comedian (and avowed Corey Feldman fan) Zahra Noorbakhsh , host of the hilarious #GoodMuslimBadMuslim Podcast , for a fun and freewheeling conversation celebrating the thirty year anniversary of the classic coming-of-age tale Stand By Me, directed by Rob Reiner and based on a novella by Stephen King. The film stars Wil Wheaton, Feldman, Jerry O'Connell, and the late River Phoenix, and in addition to being a formative experience for us both many years ago, it also ended up sparking a fascinating discussion right now about friendship, parenting, and the passage of time. There's lots of insights and lots of laughs to be had as we close out the year, and you can listen to it at the embed below, or subscribe at iTunes Google Play (and remember to leave a review!)