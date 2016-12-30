Nostalgia Theater Podcast: Thirty Years of Stand By Me!

Zahra Noorbakhsh, host of the hilarious #GoodMuslimBadMuslim Podcast, for a fun and freewheeling conversation celebrating the thirty year anniversary of the classic coming-of-age tale Stand By Me, directed by Rob Reiner and based on a novella by Stephen King. The film stars Wil Wheaton, Feldman, Jerry O'Connell, and the late River Phoenix, and in addition to being a formative experience for us both many years ago, it also ended up sparking a fascinating discussion right now about friendship, parenting, and the passage of time. There's lots of insights and lots of laughs to be had as we close out the year, and you can listen to it at the embed below, or subscribe at iTunes, Stitcher Radio, TuneIn Radio, or Google Play (and remember to leave a review!). As always, send all questions or comments our way via MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com, and don't forget to hit "like" on our Facebook page.
