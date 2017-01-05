The MovieFilm Podcast: Our Fave Flicks of 2016!

But that's not all: We also take some time to pay homage to the late, great Carrie Fisher, and postulate on what the passing of Princess Leia Organa might mean for the still-unfolding saga in a galaxy far, far away. 2017 is here, and we couldn't be happier to saddle up for a new year of the show! You can catch it through the embed below or via iTunes or Stitcher or TuneIn Radio (and make sure to write us a review or leave a star rating!). Like always, you can drop us a line at MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com, or at our our Facebook page to tell us how we're doing!

Happy new year! It's a super-sized episode of the show as we take a look back at our top ten favorite flicks from the year just passed. With varied lists that include everything from big budget epics like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Captain America: Civil War to smaller releases like Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Hell or High Water, we go through the reasons why these were the movies that rose to the top for us. Where did we end up ranking them? You'll have to listen to find out!