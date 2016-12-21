THE BLOG

The MovieFilm Podcast: Passengers Problems + Damien Chazelle Talks La La Land

12/21/2016 07:06 pm ET
Zaki Hasan Media Scholar and Critic, zakiscorner.com

In a first for us, it's two episodes in one week for the MovieFilm Podcast! After dissecting Rogue One: A Star Wars Story last time, we have thoughts on Hacksaw Ridge, SilenceThe Founder, and more, and Zaki goes into the ethical issues of new sci-fi romance Passengers, starring Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence. In addition, hear an interview with director Damien Chazelle and composer Justin Hurwitz about their charming musical La La Land, in theaters now.

After that, it's a rundown of trailers: The Mummy! Spider-Man: Homecoming! Fate of the Furious! Blade Runner 2049Transformers: The Last Knight! The Emojie Movie? All that, plus some headlines and other Star Wars news! It's a packed episode to close out 2016, and you can hear it all all via the embed below, or at iTunes or Stitcher or Google Play. As always, please hit "like" on our Facebook page, and send any questions or comments to MovieFilmPodcast@gmail.com.

