10 Of The Craziest Grammys Speeches Of All Time

Kanye West, 2005

After winning Best Rap Album for "College Dropout," West went spiritual, saying: "Ya'll might as well get the music ready 'cause this is gonna take a while. When I had my accident, I found out at that moment, nothing in life is promised except death. If you have the opportunity to play this game called life, you have to appreciate every moment. A lot of people don't appreciate their moment until it's passed. And then you got to tell those Al Bundy stories: 'You remember when I ...' Right now, it's my time and my moment, thanks to the fans, thanks to the accident, thanks to God, thanks to Roc-A-Fella, Jay Z, Dame Dash, G, my mother, Rhymefest, everyone that's helped me. And I plan to celebrate and scream and pop champagne every chance I get, 'cause I'm at the Grammys baby! I know everybody asked me the question, they wanted to know, 'What, Kan, I know he's gonna wile out, I know he's gonna do something crazy.' Everybody wanted to know what I would do, if I didn't win ... I guess we'll never know!"