10 Of The Craziest Grammys Speeches Of All Time

By Liat Kornowski

The Grammy Awards usually provide a nice balance of good clean fun and "Oh my god, that did not just happen." On par with the latter, here are 10 of the nuttiest acceptance speeches in the show's history:

  • Helen Reddy, 1973
    When Reddy won her award for Female Pop Vocal Performance for "I Am Woman," she thanked God "because she makes everything possible," which was a pretty controversial statement at the time.
  • Frank Sinatra, 1994
    At 78 years old,
    At 78 years old, Sinatra was in the midst of his acceptance speech for a Grammy Legend Award when the producers cut away to commercial, according to Yahoo!. The Recording Academy later explained that Sinatra's camp had made the decision, fearing that the legendary star, at his elder age, might embarrass himself on live TV. Complex adds that Sinatra wanted to perform, too, but the Recording Academy didn't allow it.
  • Pearl Jam, 1996
    Accepting the award for Best Hard Rock Performance for "Spin The Black Circle," an audaciously aloof Eddie Vedder took the stage with: "We just came to relax. I just wanted to watch the show ... I'm going to say something typically me, on behalf of all of us, I don't know what this means, I don't think it means anything." He ended with an appropriate: "Thanks, I guess."
  • Shawn Colvin and Ol' Dirty Bastard, 1998
    Years before Kanye West, Ol' Dirty Bastard stormed the Grammys stage as Shawn Colvin got up to accept her Song of the Year award for "Sunny Came Home." The rapper was noticeably upset that Wu-Tang Clan lost in the Best Hip-Hop Album category to Puff Daddy earlier in the evening.
  • Evanescence and 50 Cent, 2004
    About to deliver her acceptance speech for Best New Artist, Amy Lee of Evanescence was interrupted by rapper 50 Cent, who just waltzed on across the stage. He was also nominated for the category and obviously lost.
  • Kanye West, 2005
    After winning Best Rap Album for "College Dropout," West went spiritual, saying: "Ya'll might as well get the music ready 'cause this is gonna take a while. When I had my accident, I found out at that moment, nothing in life is promised except death. If you have the opportunity to play this game called life, you have to appreciate every moment. A lot of people don't appreciate their moment until it's passed. And then you got to tell those Al Bundy stories: 'You remember when I ...' Right now, it's my time and my moment, thanks to the fans, thanks to the accident, thanks to God, thanks to Roc-A-Fella, Jay Z, Dame Dash, G, my mother, Rhymefest, everyone that's helped me. And I plan to celebrate and scream and pop champagne every chance I get, 'cause I'm at the Grammys baby! I know everybody asked me the question, they wanted to know, 'What, Kan, I know he's gonna wile out, I know he's gonna do something crazy.' Everybody wanted to know what I would do, if I didn't win ... I guess we'll never know!"
  • Dave Grohl, 2012
    The Foo Fighters frontman accepted the award for Best Rock Performance by saying: "This award means a lot because it shows that the human element of making music is what’s most important. Singing into a microphone and learning to play an instrument and learning to do your craft, that's the most important thing for people to do." Many took this as a slight against electronic music, to which the rocker later apologized.
  • Bon Iver, 2012
    While accepting the award for Best New Artist, Bon Iver frontman Justin Vernon gave a humble, albeit comfortable, speech. "It's really hard to accept this award," he said. "There's so much talent out here, and there's a lot of talent that's not here tonight. It's also hard to accept because you know, when I started to make songs I did it for the inherent reward of making songs, so I'm a little bit uncomfortable up here ... I want to say thank you to all the nominees, and all the non-nominees that have never been here and never will be here."
  • Fun., 2013
    Accepting the award for Song of the Year for "We Are Young," Fun. lead singer Nate Ruess said: "I don't know what we were thi
    Accepting the award for Song of the Year for "We Are Young," Fun. lead singer Nate Ruess said: "I don't know what we were thinking, writing the chorus for this song. If this is HD everybody can see our faces and we are not very young," adding: "we've been doing this for 12 years." Jeff Bhasker, the producer behind the band's successful album, then followed up by thanking Chick Corea, Jay Z and Taylor Swift, a reference no one but the band members understood. Subsequently accepting the award for Best New Artist, Ruess chose the honest route, saying "I gotta pee to bad, so I'm gonna leave this up one of these guys."
  • Adele's Crasher, 2013
    As she climbed onto the stage to accept her award for Best Pop Solo, a mysterious crasher almost ruined Adele's show. Fortuna
    As she climbed onto the stage to accept her award for Best Pop Solo, a mysterious crasher almost ruined Adele's show. Fortunately, Jennifer Lopez, who presented Adele with the award together with Pitbull, shooed the man away. He later turned out to be Ukrainian journalist Vitalii Sediuk, who spent several hours in police custody and was hit with a trespassing citation and a court date for this "stunt."
