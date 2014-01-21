10 Of The Craziest Grammys Speeches Of All Time

Worst Grammy Fails Ever
David Seville - "The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late)", (Nominated), 1959
Nominated: "Record of the Year", 1959
"The Chipmunk Song" didn't win this category, though the incredibly irritating tune did pick up three other awards at the inaugural Grammys. But its inclusion in this songwriting category is nonetheless unconscionable, especially when placed beside fellow nominees Peggy Lee's "Fever," Perry Como's "Catch a Falling Star," Frank Sinatra's "Witchcraft" and eventual (thank goodness) winner Domenico Modugno's "Volare."
