Floyd Mayweather Defeats Conor McGregor By Technical Knockout In Tenth Round

“His hand speed wasn’t there,” Mancini said. “He was a step behind. But he has always been a smart fighter and he chopped McGregor down little by little and zapped him of his strength. It was clear that McGregor was in over his head, even though it was impressive how he went into it. He’s tough. He just isn’t a boxer.”

“The fact that McGregor was so awkward in the ring probably made it even harder for Mayweather at first. But he figured it out. It was actually entertaining to watch.”

DiBella said Mayweather may want to think twice before stepping into the ring again. “He is done and he knows it. He’s a great businessman/fighter. But we’ve seen the last of him.”