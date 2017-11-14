8 Transgender Men And Non-Binary YouTubers To Watch When Questioning Or Transitioning

Gender can be quite a confusing topic for me. When doing something as simple as using a restroom, or having a conversation where someone refers to me as a female, I get all nervous and flustered. Then, to further that feeling, I realize that I might be having a difficult time separating the concept of being genderfluid and have a fluid gender expression, and I feel invalidated as either one. Believe me, it can get hella confusing.

No matter where one finds themselves on the spectrum of gender, for anyone who is questioning or beginning there transition, there is this permanent feeling of invalidating and isolation. But, there are a lot of resources out there for those who are experiencing something like this, including a few online personalities. Dudes like the ones below have served as a huge help for me in figuring things out, and becoming comfortable in who I am, no matter what. Rest assured, while I will be discussing transgender men and genderfluid people, there are a ton of transgender women out there for those questioning on the opposite end of the spectrum.

Some things can be found within online articles, but other things I would rather hear from someone who I feel is a friend. For example, what does one look for in a binder? How tight should it be, because I’m afraid mine is the wrong size and I’m not looking to suffocate this afternoon. People can see right through the binder and male clothing, and proceed to call me a she. What do I do? How do I handle processing and figuring out this whole genderfluid vs. gender expression situation? What do I tell friends while I’m sorting this out? These YouTubers have answered a lot of these common questions that I had, and more. On top of that, through watching them be who themselves, they have made me feel comfortable with who I am, even during a long and tedious process of attempting to figure that out. For those who are questioning their gender, or are in the process of transitioning to non-binary or a man, I hope these friends of the Internet serve as much a purpose to you as they did me:

1. Sam Collins

Sam is one of my favorites, because he is so sweet and sincere and feels like listening to a friend talk. Besides his question and answer videos, he does a lot of videos with his girlfriend, including what it can be like to date a trans guy, how he went about dating, etc. He shares a lot of his personal stories and experiences!

https://www.youtube.com/user/samcollins38

2. Miles McKenna

Miles transitioned from a lesbian to a non-binary person to a transgender male. This has been comforting to me because I see that someone can take their time in transitioning, because it isn’t always easy. Sometimes, it takes a lot of long months, even years, wondering what is going on and who you are and who you feel comfortable and authentic being.

Miles is a gentle soul and super helpful, on top of being one of the funniest online personas out there.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/464715255285749310/

3. Jeydon Wale

Jey celebrated one year of being on testosterone this month, and has filmed a monthly update video each month since he started the process. Those who are looking into hormones will find these update videos of use because you can see the progression in his voice, appearance, and overall image, as well as how he feels about it and the side effects he has been experiencing.

http://www.jeydon.com

4. Noah Hella

Noah Hella is a hella great option for anyone who falls in-between the two traditional binary genders. He identifies as a trans masculine, non-binary boi, using both he/him and they/them as his preferred pronouns.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cxs4KmZSwQ0

5. Ezra Rae

Ezra is another persona we’ve seen flourish right in front of the camera, coming out in a video as non-binary and breaking that definition down, and doing other videos relating to being non-binary. Like Miles, Ezra does a lot of other random short videos, like a talk on consumerism and self-care.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d4k03jKbFlA

6. Ashley Wylde

Being a creative, I can relate to and appreciate Ashley a lot. They are a genderqueer, queer creative college student who dabbles in poetry, writing, and a lot more.

Ranging from discussions and definitions on what it means to be genderqueer, approaching people who appear to be genderqueer in a respectful manner, setting goals and sticking to them, and a lot more, Ashley is a wonderful source for both gender topics and motivational life advice.

https://ashleywylde.com/

7. AmbiguiT Guys

One of the best resources for non-binary, female-to-male transgender, or transmasculine folks is AmbiguiT Guys. Made up of a bunch of queer, trans folk who each identify with one of the above mentioned genders, you can listen to different perspectives, experiences, and voices.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YENerElirCc

8. MackMan

For those who might be musically inclined, and those who aren’t, turn to MackMan. Once a closeted transgender singer, Mack now talks about his transition experience, including singing while taking testosterone, as well as his top surgery, and other trans-centered topics.