Cowabunga! Surf Dogs Hit The Waves For World Championships

By the end of the World Dog Surfing Championships﻿ on Saturday in Pacifica, California, it was no surprise who won the medal.

Take Abbie Girl, an Australian Kelpie rescue with a real knack for riding a wave. She won a special Spirit of Surfing Award for her performance and her dedication to the sport — and third place honors in the medium-sized dogs category. Owner Michael Uly got his buddy to the contest even though he had broken his foot.

Gidget, a pug who does turns on her board and has 70,000 Instagram fans, grabbed top honors as best little dog surfer, second place for partnering with Prince Dudeman and the Goughnuts Top Dog award.

But all of the 45 contestants in the World Dog Surfing Championships won the hearts of spectators as they braved the ocean in their canine wetsuits. The event raised money for two animal charities.

The third annual championship hosted various categories, including dogs surfing alone, with their owner or with a dog pal. In partnering with another dog, the surfer in front has to be prepared to get doused, like this contestant, Tristan the surfing Westie, in a practice run. Tristan won second place in the Pet Renu Medium Surf Dog category.

This is Abbie Girl showing off her medal:

Dad & I took 3rd @worlddogsurfing championships‼️Dad’s broken foot and cast 🏥 was a challenge, but anything is possible with determination. 😊 Thanks to those who offered to surf me; we were touched. 🤙 We believe that no matter what, surfing your … https://t.co/1jd61fo0Y4 pic.twitter.com/BdUjJnXvIa — Abbie Girl (@abbiesurfs) August 5, 2018

Abbie Girl in action on a practice surf:

A post shared by World Dog Surfing (@worlddogsurfing) on Jul 25, 2018 at 1:41pm PDT

Here’s Abbie with owner Michael Uly:

Events This Week: Surfing Dogs, Dolores Park Film Night, Dave Eggers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Elohim, Borgore and more! https://t.co/RUFRVRmWC6 photo by Jon Bauer pic.twitter.com/zWUnqj0ES6 — SF Station (@sfstation) August 2, 2018

Dave Elkinson posed with his golden doodle pal Derby, who sported a matching mohawk. Derby won the Stunt Puppy Large Dog Award, second place in the Goughnuts Top Dog honors, third place for a tandem dog/human performance and the DOOG Tandem Dogs Award with partner Teddy.

@kqednews Derby the golden doodle is the crowd favorite here at the third annual world dog surfing championship. Finals happening now...let's see who's gonna be top dog! #dogsurfing #pacifica #dogdaysofsummer pic.twitter.com/eRkf8LCUPA — muna (@sailormuns) August 4, 2018

Getting the pep talk:

Surfers arrive for the start of the dog surfing contest today in Pacifica Saturday. #nbcbayarea #pacifica #dogsurfing pic.twitter.com/UAsA4HmBLx — Dave Elkinson (@hmbeagle) August 4, 2018

Somebody’s excited:

Today we’re attending a very high-level Dog Surfing Competition.



We can feel how intense the tension is. Our challengers feel so pumped and ready to ride the waves. 🐶🌊 pic.twitter.com/HoPeDFjVyA — Maxime Derrien (@MaximeDeNada) August 4, 2018

Gidget shows her stuff:

Flash mob:

Cherie the French bulldog practicing for the big day.

Cherie checks out the surf: