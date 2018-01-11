1 Blogging Limiting Belief to Identify and Release Pronto

“In my experience, there’s no such thing as luck.” ~ Qui Gon Jinn, Star Wars

I gotta laugh.

Some folks speak of bloggers getting lucky and seeing their business take off.

This is code for:

the blogger worked intelligently for years

their intelligent, energized work created success momentum that resulted in their business taking off

I wrote an eBook that sums up the stuff you gotta do from time to time to become an established pro blogger.

If you want to master the art of doing stuff that will help you live your dreams, buy it:

Ya see, the bloggers who do freeing, uncomfortable things persistently for years become wildly successful. Said bloggers appear to be lucky in the eyes of fellow bloggers who struggle like hell, or in the eyes of people who have no clue in hell what it takes to succeed with blogging, or to employees who never worked an entrepreneurial venture for a minute.

The masses of human beings live in their fear-based comfort zone, many believing that luck - not intelligent, energized, persistent work - would catapult them out of their unhappy comfort zones into a life of fun and freedom.

Examples

Look at my friend Alonzo Pichardo.

After he uploaded this test podcast with me and him chatting to Sound Cloud he noted 3,000 quick plays, without promoting the podcast one bit. This podcast taking off immediately is 10 years of intelligent, persistent, sometimes uncomfortable work on Alonzo’s part, resulting in him growing a large, loyal tribe of people who flock to and consume his content in huge numbers, quite quickly.

By the way, through our combined 20 year’s worth of experience in building 2 large, loyal tribes, the podcast has now registered 40,000 plays.

Listen to the podcast here:

Look at my friend Donna Merrill.

She had 3 decades of offline business experience before she hopped online.

Her wisdom, ingenuity, kindness and entrepreneurial chops helped her build a highly successful online business, and her blog posts rack up 50-60 comments or more.

Luck ain’t playing no part in her success, either. Just smart, energized, persistent work.

I recorded a Facebook Broadcast earlier today explaining this damaging blogging limiting belief - the silly luck thing - to face, own, embrace and release so you too can begin building a rocking online business like Alonzo and Donna.