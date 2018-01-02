1 Chilly Tip to Raise Your Level of Vibration

I have a little secret.

Well; not too much of a secret to folks who follow my blog and Facebook Live Broadcasts.

I have 1 chilly tip to share to raise your level of vibration.

But first, make sure to buy my eBook if you want more tips to raise your vibe, to feel better and to just be happier:

Shower Time!

Take an icy cold shower daily to raise your vibe.

This is one of the simplest, quickest ways to keep your energy flowing, to feeling better and to shock yourself out of a malaise.

Note; speak to your doctor before you start taking icy cold showers. I wish not to have popsicles for readers, nor do I want you to run into any heart issues if you are not in the best of shape.

No need to turn the dial all the way over to cold when the outside temperature is 8 degrees F, as it is now in New Jersey. You want a jolting shock of brilliant cold; not a trick to the emergency room. But you do want to slowly and steadily shift the dial over to the cold side day after day to expose your skin to a super cold, invigorating, challenging temperature.

The Reason Why It Works

When I stare at the shower head every morning before the cold water flows toward me I take a few deep breaths to be with my fears. I worry about the cold water sometimes. I feel the intense, highly uncomfortable jolt that catapults me outside of my comfort zone, breathing deeply through the shower to remain present with the feelings, not resisting but inviting the life-affirming cold.

I instantly feel my vibe jump, like a toad on a hot tin roof.

The reason why cold water raises your vibe is because icy chilled water showering over your body promotes energy circulation. Maybe you feel a bit flagging, or tired, meaning your energy flow slowed down to a point similar to a nasty, stinky bog. Jumping into an icy cold shower moves your energy along as if your body energy was a roaring rapids, or the ocean roiling during a savage hurricane.

All depression disappears immediately. Ditto for sadness, or anger, or any low energy emotion.

Invigorating experience that instantly boosts your mood 50 million times more quickly and powerfully than a cup of coffee.

The Challenge

Especially during cold weather months, the icy water is as cold as can be. The intense shock of cold water slamming into your neck or back during a nasty cold spell is incredibly intense, making you wonder why you are taking the cold shower.

Raising your vibe to miraculous levels, boosting your wellness and improving your health are well worth 30 seconds - or longer - spent in a cold shower.

As a cold shower veteran - for years - I can assure you that the fear you experience before the cold water hits your skin is almost as powerful as the experience of the water touching your body.

Practical Tips

always check with your doctor before starting an icy cold shower regimen

start with practices like meditation and yoga to both expand your awareness and to learn how to breathe properly (breathing mindfully helps you to embrace the miraculous power of cold water, as I learned from following the Ice Man Wim Hof)

slowly work the dial over to cold each day

remember why you are taking the cold shower; to raise your vibe, to promote your wellness and to dive into your fears