1 Critical Mistake that All Struggling Bloggers Make

30 seconds before writing this post I spied a news headline.

Like 99.99% of news headlines, the item was fear-based.

1 split second after scanning the headline, I let it go and wrote this post.

Writing this post is love. And fun. For me.

Spending more than a split second on a news headline is fear.

All struggling bloggers make a critical mistake: they allow their minds to be dominated by fear, said fear influencing them to do failing things blogging-wise, which leads to struggle and failure.

To succeed with blogging and to be happy while you grow a profitable blogging business you need to face, embrace, feel and dissolve fear-based influences in your life (like the news or fear-driven human beings around you) and you also need to ferret out, feel and release deeply held fears that dictate your failing trajectory.

Kicking the fear out allows your true nature to arise: love.

This loving, fun-feeling, generous energy is the predominant vibe of bloggers who are happy crappy, fun-loving, and yes, stunningly prolific bloggers. As you may reckon, happy, prolific, creative, generous bloggers succeed online.

Being Dominated by Fear

Do not allow your mind to be dominated by fear.

This is the biggest mistake all struggling bloggers make because struggles reflect your predominant fears back to you.

If you struggle to increase your blog traffic or profits, you fear letting go, being generous, and guest posting daily. You fear commenting effectively on blogs. Or you guest post and blog comment effectively, but see terrible results because as you guest post and blog comment you are backing these actions with a fear-based, losing mentality.

Making Fear-Based Decisions

Making fear-based decisions ensures you do things from a scared space.

I call this a Loser Mentality. Not in an insulting, mocking sense, but because you do things mainly because you fear running out of stuff or losing stuff.

This desperate energy means lots of lack, limitation and struggle in your life.

Example; I could have chosen to not write this post because I feared I would get no link juice from a No Follow link on the Huffington Post. Or I could have chosen not to write the post because I do not have my HP feed linked up to a syndicator like Triberr.

I chose to act abundantly, meaning I wrote the post to be generous with my time and talents.I did not allow my fear of loss to call the shots.

But most bloggers struggle because everything they do online is predicated by loss, by trying to squeeze something out of all interactions, and yep, most of what they do in life is based on fear-driven decisions.

Fear leads to struggle.

Love and fun leads to success.

But you need to address the energy you add to your blogging actions to make the predominant shift from fear to love.

Adding Fear Energy to Actions

If you make fear-based decisions predominantly - doing things because you fear losing traffic and losing profits and running out of money and running out of time and all that mental garbage - you will add fear energy to your actions.

You will add a terrible, crap energy to all you do blogging-wise. Even if you follow proven, successful blogging strategies like guest posting and effective blog commenting, the negative energy you back these actions with creates negative, failed, struggling results.

There is 1 solution to removing this fear energy from your blogging activities: clear the fear to act from fun and love.

The Solution: Clear the Fear to Act from Love and Fun

Act from a space of love and fun.

Not from the energy of fear and loss.

The way to clear fear from your life - largely - is to feel it, to embrace it, to experience it and to let it go.

This is unpleasant at times. But with practice, the fear-clearing process becomes easier and easier.

Once you do clear the fear you are free to create from a space of love, fun and generosity.

Example; this is the 3rd guest post I am publishing today. In addition to the travel-themed page I wrote and published on Blogging From Paradise.

Generosity. I have fun writing. So I write. I do not hesitate. I create. Such is your energy when you clear the fear and move out of Survival Mode into something so much bigger than yourself.

Your Turn

Are you clearing the blogging fear? Or the life fear?

How are you letting go fear-based influences in your life?