1 Easy Way to Stop Manifesting an Endless Crap Storm in Your Life

Stop watching the news.

Right now.

Stop watching it all together.

I largely went cold turkey on the news until the past few years. I lost my fastball a little bit. But I got back on the No News Is Good News horse recently.

Mind you; I may watch 2 minutes a day but even then, it was too much.

The news is a fear-based vehicle used to manipulate people into watching the fear-based news so they spread the word and more people watch the news and more people watch it to inform themselves on how terrible the world is, and what they need to guard against..

Ratings.

Most people watch the news because they fear missing something. Naturally, they are never disappointed. The very thing they feared pops up on the news, and they can rest assured in their really fear-based, low energy, terrified vibe, that if they had not watched the news, they would have missed out on something important.

The Problem

The news is a gateway activity.

You watch even 2 minutes of death and destruction, mayhem and fear, anger and dissent, and you carry that 2 minutes with you throughout the day. Right into your work day, your blogging day, and your family day.

That fear-based energy manifests a crap storm in your life.

Most human beings vibe with this fear and will readily nod along with how bad the world is.

They buy newspapers and read the newspapers to stay informed on how shitty the world is.

As you wise manifestors know by now, if you vibe mainly from fear, your life will turn to crap because you will just keep seeing reflections of your predominant fear-based energy mirroring back to you in the form of:

circumstances

conditions

and all manner of situations.

The news programs you to be afraid, which makes you even more fearful, and that fearful energy you resist, and fight, and cling to, manifests as situations that mirror fear back to you. Self-fulfilling prophecy.

But when you cease watching the news you begin to starve the fear energy. You devote your attention and energy to helping people, honing your skills, having fun, being grateful and following your passions.

The world becomes a fascinating place. A fun place.

You even begin to see the best in people here and there. Not because awesome people stepped into your life all of a sudden. But because the fear you began clearing by watching the news let a bit more love to circulate through your being, said love being reflected back to you as kind, loving people who cross your path, and creative ideas to serve people and also, as prospering circumstances that move into your life.

Then when you take care of your corner of the Universe and spread good vibes those good vibes inspire more folks to do things from love, not fear. Which means less negative headlines, and less bad news.

Doesn’t that sound like good news?

