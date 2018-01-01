1 Exciting Blogging Trend to Hop All over Going Forward

I am spotting a helpful blogging trend in 2018: transparency.

But it ain’t about what you make. Anybody can make that shit up. Anybody can lie about that. And many bloggers do make it up.

Nope; we’re not talking about what ya make.

We’re talking about what you know and how freely you share that information.

THIS is new transparency trend emerging in the blogging and online business niche in 2018.

Listen to this chat between my friend and highly successful online mentor Alonzo Pichardo and I:

As of the publishing of this post the show has registered 21,000 plays in one week.

That speaks to the power of transparency as Alonzo and I spent over an hour sharing specifically what we know about building a thriving business online in great detail, generously, to inspire other folks to build thriving online businesses the right way, backed with a loving, helpful, generous energy.

Transparency!

In 2018, the horse shit emphasis on results over processes will dissolve away, leaving room only for honest, authentic, helpful, generous bloggers who don’t bullshit with stingy-ly holding onto their lame secrets.

Guys like Alonzo and I help you build a successful business for free, generously.

Then, because we act abundantly, people come back and buy our stuff or hire us or advertise on our blogs.

You make money online by NOT holding back.

See how it works?

This is how to build a successful online business the right way; give away all you know, and sometimes, attach a price tag. It is a simple, generous, abundant process that takes time to grow, but as you should know by now....good things take time.

Being transparent means:

learning blogging from top bloggers

practicing your writing

generously helping bloggers through a wide range of online channels, whether email or YouTube or Twitter or Facebook, or through all of those channels, and more

publishing helpful blog posts on your blog

promoting other bloggers freely, via social media and via your blog

commenting genuinely on other blogger’s blogs.

When you do this stuff and back it with the right energy, you become incredibly persistent and quite unstoppable. I write blog posts like most people breathe; such is the power of love, generosity, service, and openness to receiving prospering ideas, and all forms of abundance, complemented by a detached, chill, relaxed energy.

I love what I do.

I love helping people.

So I keep helping people.

Simple way to be highly transparent; keep helping people because you love helping people.

Watch the video as I discuss the concept of what it really means to be transparent:

