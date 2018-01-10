1 Self Help Pitfall and How to Solve it

I fell prey to a nasty self help pitfall.
But I solved it.
You too may be making this personal development mistake.
Here’s how to identify it and solve it:
Owning this tendency may feel highly uncomfortable.
Fear can be a real biatch to face, embrace and release.
Helpful eBook
If you want to master doing highly uncomfortable stuff buy my eBook:
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.