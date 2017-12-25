1 Tip to De-Fang Energy Vampires

De-fang energy vampires.

Ignore them.

Some folks foolishly try to engage energy vampires. You know who I mean, when I use that energetic term: folks who seem to suck the energy life out of you. Negative folks. Hurting folks. Angry folks.

I have compassion for them. In the same vein, no way in hell do I allow an energy vampire to affect my vibe.

The easiest way to de-fang these folks is to ignore the fearful folks of the world who attempt to lower your energy.

Critics should be ignored. Skeptics should be ignored. Anybody not offering uplifting, loving, nurturing advice should be ignored. Not because these folks disagree with you, but because these folks operate from a predominant energy of fear, and attempt to project their fear onto you via their criticism, via their skepticism and via their overall fear-based approach to living life.

Let go the fear-filled folks to allow love-filled folks to move into your life.

Release the energy vampires. Or at least, de-fang them, forcing them to lose their bite.

Then you are free to connect with loving, uplifting folks who take the place of the vampires in the energetic vacuum of life.

Author Example

I am a self-published author with 126 eBooks to my name.

Amid the sales and shining reviews I have received a few biting, 1 star deals in there too.

No big deal. Although at the time I felt the reviews were big deals. Until I eventually saw negative reviews for what negative reviews really are: an unclear, unhappy person who loves you and what you do but whose lack of clarity goads them to project their pain onto you, even though the individual is merely saying everything about themselves and nothing about you.

Long story short, critics do not like themselves and are really criticizing themselves when they attempt to criticize you. This is because we are all connected. Everything is a projection of how an individual sees themselves.

Anyway, after listening to this podcast by my wife Kelli Cooper at Life Made to Order:

I was alerted to the idea of protecting my energy. Or I reminded myself of how I protected my energy over the years, to keep doing things mainly from love versus from an energy of fear.

Ignoring negative reviews entirely was one way to protect myself. I became clearer on my path in life. I gained confidence. I even began to see critics in a compassionate light, understanding how these energy vampires are just hurting, unclear, fearful folks who do not like themselves, and project their fear onto you in the form of criticism.

When I did read a few of my 1 star reviews eventually, I became skilled and clear enough on protecting my energy that I chuckled at the intended barbs. I was amused because I saw that these people were speaking about themselves, not me, and some of their biting sarcasm amused me.

In the same breath though I did have compassion for these folks.

I had de-fanged many critics through ignoring them, then when I did read their reviews, since I had already removed the fangs the feedback lost its bite.

eBook

