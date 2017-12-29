1 Way to Change Your Energy around Money

8:51 PM on a Friday night.

As New Year’s arrives I am fun at work, helping people with their money stuff.

We all have some money stuff. Some more than others.

I want to help you change your energy around money.

Which is exactly why I am spending my Friday evening addressing your money stuff.

Clue; if you want to change your energy around money and allow more money into your existence, render generous service. Meaning, help people freely, enjoying the process of serving others, without looking for much of anything out of your service, being generous.

The energy of largely detached service helps more money into your existence for these reasons:

you won’t be focusing on any outcome, which almost always focuses you on the lack of an outcome manifesting, so your energy will be abundance and love versus scarcity and fear money is a neutral means of exchange that draws itself to free givers, because the more freely you give the more easily you receive taking the extra mile - energetically - helps you shine more brightly than folks in your niche....this is how to stand out, and to get interview requests, and to be featured on tons of blogs and to get promoted more, and endorsed more detachment is prospering because when you do not connect yourself to any one person or thing you connect with Everything, opening yourself up to an Infinite field of possibilities

The Challenge

The challenge is: there is no challenge. Resistance does not exist in this energy, because resistance around money does not allow money in. But removing resistance around money allows money in.

Do you see people regularly working hard? If they brag about being up late on a Friday, trying to outwork competition, they are injecting fear energy into their work. Fear energy is resistance energy. Resistant energy repels money and success and happy-feeling conditions.

But those who cease challenging themselves or working hard, but instead, playing for fun, with love, simply generously help people and care not much about the outcomes of the service, dissolving resistance and of course, allowing in money.

Going the energetic extra mile has nothing to do with work and everything to do with diving into your fears so you can serve predominantly from a place of love, fun and joy.

