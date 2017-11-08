10 Album Covers From the 70's That Should Be Hanging On Your Wall

You just cut an album. It’s fantastic, but your work is not over. Perhaps one of the most important parts of the project still remains: The Album Cover.

Streaming services and digital downloads may have rendered the art of the album cover obsolete. And although vinyl sales have had an upturn in the last few years, the importance of a badass album cover will never be what it once was. Pity. Holding physical music and its packaging in your hands is part of the whole experience. It’s part of the fun.

Step One: Place record on turntable and hit the play button.

Step Two: Read liner notes and stare at album cover.

Step Three: Flip record and go back to step one.

Thinking back to some of the most mesmerizing album covers of the 1970’s, it’s hard to pick an elite list of art, and artists, that held our gaze the longest. But, let’s try anyway. For the sake of this list, let’s stick to original artist’s paintings or sketches and not photography. That’s another art form altogether.

Richard Corben

Bat Out of Hell, Meatloaf (1977)

A guy that looks like Tarzan bursts out of Hell on a motorcycle, shooting out of the earth with explosive force in the middle of a graveyard…well, yes please. Richard Corben, who also contributed artwork to Heavy Metal magazine, is the artist behind the pen on this rock classic. His connection to the heavy metal genre makes sense. Heavy Metal album covers, in general, probably contain the most impressive artwork in all of music. It’s what they do. Bat Out of Hell is a certified “diamond” record, those don’t happen very often. Makes you wonder how many have been purchased simply to hang as art?

Alan Aldridge

Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy, Elton John (1975)

Although a multi-platinum record, John stated in a 2006 interview with Cameron Crowe that the album wasn’t a commercial success. The release, which is an autobiographical musical of sorts, scored only one hit, “Someone Saved My Life Tonight”. Elton John considers the record his finest; that says something. As for the album cover itself, it’s got a lot going on. There is a menagerie of fantastic looking creatures surrounding a tuxedo-wearing Elton atop a piano appearing to take flight. If you smoked a bowl and stared at the cover art, you could fill your afternoon schedule. Pop artist Alan Aldridge designed the cover art inspired by the Medieval painting, “The Garden of Earthly Delights” by Hieronymus Bosch. The best part about buying this issue was that it included a poster of the album cover in its packaging! How cool is that?

Pedro Bell

One Nation Under A Groove, Funkadelic (1978)

The artwork of Pedro Bell is wrapped all around this release, literally. The front and back covers, as well as the inner sleeve, is teeming with his masterful use of color, design, and, for lack of a better word, groove. Bell features black superheroes planting a R & B flag Iwo Jima style and another telling us we should be “…gettin’ down for the funk of it!” His artwork connected and gave a voice to the African-American culture of the 1970’s. Just owning this album made you a couple notches cooler, as it should. It is without question one of the finest funk albums of all time. If you don’t own a copy, go get one.

Joe Heiner

Q: Are We Not Men? A: We Are Devo!, Devo (1978)

Back when this album was released, few knew what to make of it. Today, it’s appreciated for what it is, or tried to be: a jolt to the system. Both Brian Eno and David Bowie were involved in producing Devo’s debut album. How’s that for star power?

The story behind the cover art is as unusual as Devo’s Music. The cover art was illustrated by Joe Heiner and was based on a picture of professional golfer Chi-Chi Rodriguez. By the time the band got permission to use his image on the album, the record company’s art department had already redesigned the picture so that it morphed the faces presidents of John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, AND the original Chi-Chi image. That said, now that you know all that, it’s only Chi-Chi’s face that is recognizable in any way. But, the face is also something more. It’s the Mona Lisa of album covers. Stare away at the face on the album. Hang it in The Louvre and charge admission. It’s captivating in some intangible way.

Paula Scher

Boston (self-titled) (1976)

Boston’s first album not only features stare-worthy art, but launched the theme that would carry over to all of Boston’s future releases, even to albums most don’t know exist and their greatest hits collection. Tom Scholz’ original concept of a city encased in a guitar shaped spaceship escaping an exploding Earth was brought to life by three separate artists, including one just for the iconic lettering of “Boston”. Paula Scher, who was the main artist involved in the project, thought Scholz’ idea was idiotic. What!? Teenagers all over America would gaze at this square foot of fantasy and imagine an entire cityscape scooped up off the face of the planet to be saved from impending doom just in time. If you could frame every Boston issue to hang in your music room, you’d be winning at cool.

Peter Lloyd

Point of Know Return, Kansas (1977)

Few bands in rock history take their cover art as seriously as Kansas. From their self-titled Kansas to Leftoverture to Monolith to, of course, Point of Know Return, this band knew the power of judging an album by its cover (art). With a nod to Leftoverture, it’s the ship sailing to end of the world that gets the edge here. (Get it?) Peter Lloyd, who created the indelible Kansas logo on Song for America, turned the title track into a literal “point of no return” on the cover. The ancient sailing ship, with its bow bent towards impending doom, reminds us how nice it is to be on solid ground. Add the dragon image around the edges of the album and you have one of the best images in rock history. The issue is bursting with other art in its packaging as well. Kansas had their own art director, and they kept him busy.

Roger Dean

Yessongs, Yes (1973)

Yessongs may not technically belong on this list. It is not a studio release, but rather a three record live album. Certainly the band’s Fragile album is more recognizable, not to mention Yes’s first multi-platinum album. But if you’ve never taken a look at the art on this album, you’ll see why it has to be. Roger Dean, who designed the Yes logo and Fragile’s cover art, worked overtime on this masterful project. The package included three album covers worth of design and a booklet. In addition, it continued the artistic storyline from Fragile, very much like what Boston would do several years later with their city in a spaceship theme. In 2013, Dean sued filmmaker James Cameron for using his images as inspiration for Pandora in the movie, Avatar. The suit was dismissed, but you can judge for yourself.

Jim Fitzpatrick

Jailbreak, Thin Lizzy (1976)

Jailbreak is Thin Lizzy’s only certified release (gold), and it features their two biggest singles, Jailbreak and The Boys Are Back in Town. But it was artist Jim Fitzpatrick that gave the issue’s packaging a pop with its die-cut cover. The cover’s image of a television monitor showing the members of the band running loose is actually a die-cut hole that reveals part of the gatefold’s inner scene. Open the album and you get to see Phil Lynott and company fleeing from a War of the Worlds-like alien attack. The comic book style graphic and the die-cut cover makes this issue an album with two covers. Nice trick.

Jim Fitzpatrick

Ken Kelly

Love Gun, Kiss (1977)

Although both Love Gun and Destroyer both feature masterful characterizations of the band on their covers, Love Gun has something more…women. And those women are quite shapely. And those women all have their faces painted like the band. And they all sit adoringly at the band’s feet. What teenage boy in the 70’s didn’t look at this album cover and wish they were in KISS? According to the cult classic film, Detroit Rock City, Paul Stanley wrote Love Gun about his penis. Good for Paul. The album cover was painted by fantasy artist, Ken Kelly, who also painted Rainbow’s iconic Rising album cover.

Hipgnosis Studio

10cc, Deceptive Bends (1977)

The last album on this list is not pen or brush to paper, but it might as well be. The photographic process detailed here is so complicated and layered, that you can’t help but admire the artistic process. Deceptive Bends, 10cc’s 5th studio album, garnered the band’s only certified gold single, The Things We Do for Love. Two of the band’s three top 40 singles came from this record. But enough of all that...look at that album cover! The deep-sea diver carrying the shapely woman gives the album’s title a double entendre image. Four years later, Rush’s Moving Pictures album would up the ante with a triple entendre visual. The discrete placement of the band name and album title in the corner was obviously done with great thought. All in all, this album cover provides yet another option for a music-minded fan to decorate an empty wall.

The golden age of album art is gone forever. To put it simply, it costs too much. Today’s production costs versus return on investment make complex designs impossible. There are maybe a handful of artists that could afford to lay down the cost of complicated designs, and they don’t seem to be interested. And that’s a good thing, really. Let’s leave these iconic pieces of art in the past where they belong.

Are there more great pieces of album art not mentioned here? There are tons more, yes. Scores of Heavy Metal records contain mind-blowing art. Get lost in every single one of Asia’s album covers. Heck, go back and look at the Eagles logo. Next time you’re in a record store, look for a few of these issues. Maybe pick up some album frames to go along with them.

______________________________________

Follow Bill Flanigin on Facebook