Stephanie Be, Contributor
Instagram @StephBeTravel, Professional Traveler at Travel-Break.net

18 Beautiful Destinations to Visit in 2018

01/07/2018 10:18 pm ET

If your New Year’s Resolution is to get-up-and-go, allow me to introduce some of the most SPECTACULAR places in the world.

Set up by season, scroll down to sync up your calendar with the most beautiful destinations around the world.

Where to Travel to this Winter:

1. Alberta, Canada

For snow...

And wolf dogs....

A post shared by Garrett King (@shortstache) on

If you’re looking for what’s hot in the winter, the best escapes are in the Caribbean...

2. The Bahamas

3. And the Grand Cayman Islands

4. And the Dominican Republic (after November, before June)

A post shared by Sam Graves (@thesamgraves) on

5. Abu Dhabi

To escape the snow and beat the heat, explore Abu Dhabi.

During the spring, head to California.

5. California

But really, come to California ANY time.

A post shared by Kyle Huber (@asenseofhuber) on

6. In the Spring and Early Summer from Mid- April to Mid-June, Visit Greece

A post shared by Lara Kamnik (@your_passport) on

7. May, June and July is the best time to go to Bali

A post shared by Louis Cole (@funforlouis) on

A post shared by Louis Cole (@funforlouis) on

8. The Spring is also the best time to explore Morocco

9. Or chase spring flowers in the Netherlands

10. In July, Kenya receives the Wildebeest Migration

And you can play with Giraffes, year long!

A post shared by Nicole Eddy (@nicoleeddy) on

11. In the summer, stay cool in Iceland

12. Or take in some sunshine, a la Maldives

13. In October the Wildebeest, Elephants, and Game head back to Serengeti, Tanzania

14. October to December, head to Bhutan

15. And get some heat in Tulum

A post shared by LISA HOMSY (@lisahomsy) on

16. For the fall head to Seoul

Where to travel to for the winter holidays:

17. Washington State

A post shared by Renee Hahnel (@reneeroaming) on

18. Brussels

Charming and intimate, spend the holidays with the people you love in a place you can love together.

ABOUT THE BLOGGER

Stephanie Be, TravelBreak

Hi, I’m Stephanie Be.  A California girl, Latina and UCLA Alumna, I traded corporate America for a gap year and never stopped! 250 destinations later, the world is my office! Join me and my friends as we explore travel, lifestyle, culture and motivation.

My mission is to inspire you to step out of your comfort zone... you too can make your dreams into goals.

Check out my blog TravelBreak, Instagram @StephBeTravel and the only app you need to start your weekend — BUENA.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
18 Beautiful Destinations to Visit in 2018

CONVERSATIONS