10 Drop-Dead-Gorgeous Indoor Wedding Venues Around the Country

Yes, yes, we know outdoor wedding celebrations are magical. But they’re also at the mercy of a fickle gal named Mother Nature. Skip the worry—but none of the wow factor—by renting one of these ten über-beautiful indoor venues.

GRAMERCY PARK HOTEL

Guys, you can get married in a lush, green oasis with gorgeous NYC skyline views...anytime of year. With its weatherized, retractable roof garden and super-cozy interior saloons (decorated with art by the likes of Andy Warhol and Damien Hirst), the Terrace at the Gramercy is the stuff of your very poshest wedding dreams.

2 Lexington Ave., New York, NY; 212-920-3300 or gramercyparkhotel.com

FRONT ROOM PHOTOGRAPHY

MILWAUKEE ART MUSEUM

If you’re looking for a very striking canvas for your celebrations, the Milwaukee museum’s Windhover Hall is just the ticket. The space is covered in white marble, the windows are 90 feet high and it’s perched above Lake Michigan with 360-degree views. From the “altar” it’s almost like being on the bow of a really beautiful ship. Or a really beautiful rocket. Either way, an epic way to enter married life.

700 N. Art Museum Dr., Milwaukee, WI; 414-224-3200 or mam.org

FIG HOUSE

Those seeking a cozy, colorful affair should look no further than this bespoke L.A. event space. Decked out in rich, jewel-toned paints, furnishings and art-deco-stained glass paneling, the design cred (and cool-girl wedding factor) is pretty much unparalleled.

6433 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA; 323-254-4103 or fighousela.com

THORNEWOOD CASTLE

At the turn of the 20th century, investor Chester Thorne had a medieval English manor dismantled brick by brick and sent to Tacoma, WA as a wedding gift for his new bride. Spoiler: The gift was this castle, and now you can get married in it. If a cozy, gothic mansion replete with priceless antiques and tons of candlelight is your idea of romance, consider this backdrop for a glamorous wedding.

8601 N. Thorne Ln. SW, Lakewood, WA ; 253-584-4393 or thornewoodcastle.com

HAYLOFT ON THE ARCH

Notable for its hull-like roof, there’s something downright cathedral-esque about this gorgeous barn in the upstate New York countryside. With its gauzy white drapery, antique chandeliers and mirrors, oversize fairy lights and soaring 30-foot ceilings, there’s no need to ship in any extra ornamentation: It's all there waiting for you.

5742 Norton Rd., Vernon Center, NY; 315-761-7695 or hayloftonthearch.com

CORI WEBER

JARDIN DE BUIS

OK, so there’s a stunning French-inspired château one hour outside New York...in New Jersey. Designed and maintained by landscape architect Andrea Filippone, the dreamy property boasts a grand hall, several greenhouses and most enchantingly, an authentic orangerie brimming with French antiques, topiaries and beaucoup de elegance.

Pottersville, Tewksbury, NJ (address upon inquiry); ajfdesign.com

FLORA FAUNA PHOTOGRAPHY

BASILICA HUDSON

Originally constructed in the late 1800s as a steel foundry, this reclaimed, river town venue is a striking mix of industrial-meets-celestial. While its soaring ceilings and intricate truss system provide all numbers of dramatic light and floral decor options, with the patinaed white brick walls and double-story windows, we think it’s pretty jaw-dropping as is.

110 S. Front St., Hudson, NY; 518-822-1050 or basilicahudson.org

VIBIANA

Originally L.A.’s first Archdiocese Catholic cathedral, this iconic event space of the Italian Baroque style resembles a luxe wedding cake in itself. Say your I do’s atop the grand marble stage, have the events team transform the space to a reception venue over cocktail hour, then dance the night away under its ornate, gilded ceiling.

214 S. Main St., Los Angeles, CA; 213-626-1507 or vibiana.com

ALICIA KING PHOTOGRAPHY

THE VIOLET ESTATE

Following a meticulous restoration, this season marks the opening of this serene estate and farm in the Hudson Valley. The pièce de wedding résistance? A converted indoor horse stable with room for 300 guests. While the property boasts several wedding venues, we’re swooning over the idea of saying vows under the high-beamed gazebo, before decanting to the main hall (with its rough-hewn beams and gray satiny floors) for a farm-to-table supper. This is upscale-rustic done right, folks.

68 Naylor Rd., Staatsburg, NY; theviolethotel.com

BRANDON KIDD PHOTOGRAPHY

WAYFARERS CHAPEL

This light-drenched sanctuary (designed by Lloyd Wright, Frank Lloyd Wright’s son) is surrounded by majestic redwoods and panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean. Sigh. With its geometric-paned glass ceiling and natural plantings growing inside the chapel, the iconic haunt is basically the closest you can get to an outdoor wedding ceremony...while sitting in the sheltered comfort of air-conditioning.

5755 Palos Verdes Dr., South Rancho Palos Verdes, California; 310-377-1650 or wayfarerschapel.org