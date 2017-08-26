10 Easy Summer Dinner Recipes, So You Can Chill

These easy and super-delicious summer recipes require minimal time and effort, so you can spend more time relaxing outdoors with friends and less time in the kitchen.

Summer in a bowl! Hang on to the last bits of the season with this incredibly easy and tasty pasta dish made with roasted summer veggies, sharp Pecorino Romano, crunchy pine nuts and fresh basil. It’s a delicious way to use up all your seasonal produce. GET THE RECIPE

For these smoky fajitas, you can do all of the prep ahead of time, so all that’s left to do at dinnertime is quickly grill the chicken. And fajitas are just fun — perfect for getting the whole family together and sharing at the dinner table. GET THE RECIPE

Ground beef is laced with warm spices, fresh herbs and garlic, and then grilled in meatball form until smoky and charred. Served over couscous with a cooling yogurt-cucumber sauce, it’s a quick and easy meal that’s big on flavor. GET THE RECIPE

With shrimp in your freezer and a few pantry essentials, you’re never more than 25 minutes away from this delicious meal, alive with the vibrant flavors of Thailand. GET THE RECIPE

These aren’t your everyday chicken tenders. The tenderloins are breaded in a mixture of pecans and panko, then pan-fried until crispy and golden and served with a creamy whole grain honey-mustard sauce. Kids love them! GET THE RECIPE

These drip-down-your-chin sliders are jazzed up with smoky Southwestern spices, jalapeño pepper and Jack cheese. Serve them with Roasted Tomato Peach Jam instead of ketchup and your family will swoon. GET THE RECIPE

Grilled cheese for dinner? Yes, please! Sun-dried tomato pesto gives these sandwiches a gourmet twist. My son calls them “pizza paninis” since they taste like hot, crispy pizza sandwiches. GET THE RECIPE

Boldly flavored with fresh ginger, lime, chili pepper, fish sauce and brown sugar, these easy Thai-style lettuce cups touch all your taste sensations. GET THE RECIPE

Warm weather cooking is all about keeping it simple: no fussy sauces or heating up the kitchen, just good food made from fresh ingredients. This grilled salmon with a refreshing cucumber salad is just that! GET THE RECIPE