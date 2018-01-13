10 Energy-Boosting Snacks To Keep You Going All Day

Afternoon slump? Skip the coffee and processed sweets and treat yourself to a homemade energy-boosting snack. From no-bake oat and nut energy bites to maple-sesame kale chips, all of these healthy snacks are to-die-for delish!

These energy bites are the type of wholesome treat that you can feel good about giving to your family, whether for an on-the-go breakfast, lunchbox stuffer, or afternoon snack. Finely chopped dates lend a little natural sweetness and fiber, and their stickiness helps bind the balls together. GET THE RECIPE

With just two bowls and a muffin tin, you can whip up these kid-friendly treats in just 35 minutes — and they’re a great way to sneak in a little extra protein and vegetables. Feel free to swap out the chocolate chips and nuts for your favorite add-ins. GET THE RECIPE

Nuts are loaded with good fat, protein, vitamins, and minerals to keep you fueled, which makes these rosemary-infused nuts the perfect nibbling food. But don’t say I didn’t warn you: they are crazy addictive! GET THE RECIPE

Refreshing smoothies make a delicious afternoon snack. These are made with frozen fruit and store-bought mango nectar, so you can whip them up in a flash. GET THE RECIPE

Perfect for snacking out of hand, this recipe was inspired by the homemade granola served The Inn at Occidental in Sonoma County, CA. With clusters of oats, nuts, seeds, dried fruits, toasted coconut, and wheat germ, it’s as good for you as it is good-tasting. GET THE RECIPE

These crispy chips are made from one of the healthiest vegetables on the planet. They’re salty, sweet and spicy — and the sesame seeds add nutty flavor and heft. GET THE RECIPE

These crispy-chewy bars are a mishmash of nuts, cereal, coconut, and dried blueberries bound with a sweet almond butter-date paste. The best part? They hold together as well as store-bought bars. (Read: they won’t crumble into a million pieces in your purse when you’re running out the door.) GET THE RECIPE

Hummus is made from ingredients you can keep readily on hand: a few cans of chickpeas, extra virgin olive oil, a scoop of tahini, freshly squeezed lemon juice, garlic and spices. Just give it all a whirl in the food processor and you’re done! GET THE RECIPE

For me, this is the end-all-be-all granola bar. The secret ingredient, believe it or not, is Rice Krispies, which make the bars light and crispy. If you can imagine what a cross between a granola bar and Rice Krispy Treat would taste like, this is it. GET THE RECIPE