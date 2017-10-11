10 Examples Where a Compromise Led to a Great Outcome in Business

By: Sarah Snyder

The idea of compromising in politics is often interpreted as “selling out” and backing away from one’s values. This idea of a compromise being negative has impacted not just politics, but business as well. But the word compromise can also mean to “promise together” with an agreement to find a “third way,” or an alternative to two extremes. Often the compromise of two extremes can lead to a positive outcome for both sides. The following are ten examples of times when a compromise led to an outcome that not only created a better business scenario, but a resolution that was more positive than either party could have anticipated.

1). The Boss Noticed

Remi Alli of Brāv Online Conflict Management recalls where two employees became increasingly passive aggressive towards one another stemming from one receiving a bonus while the other had not. The employee without the bonus believed that he was a much more valuable employee and that he deserved it, nonetheless, they had to work together on numerous projects. Said employee would hold information back from the other or make smart comments, which led to an increasingly hostile environment. Not wanting to go to HR or the boss for a problem he feared might be considered petty, he and his co-worker both agreed to communicate through Brāv to improve the work conditions. They worked with a Neutral to discuss their grievances, where the employee who had not been aware learned that the other was upset regarding the bonus issue from years back. They both agreed that the other had great skills to contribute to their work and to advocate for one another. After the session, the boss even noted how work productivity went significantly up.

2). Yielded Higher Benefits

Attorney mediator Jharna Jagtiani says, “business and people running a business sometimes find themselves in a situation which we can call as ‘do or die’ and are left with a solution to either do a compromise, improve the health of business and give a new lifeline or find you are out of business completely. The biggest example with respect to India is Bajaj-Auto and Hero Motocorp (erstwhile Hero Honda.) Bajaj-Auto at one time was the leader in scooters and had the largest market share in two-wheelers in India, while Hero Honda bikes were treated as a luxury. Slowly with rising income levels and increasing affordability, higher product features bikes started making more sales and scooter sales started dipping. It was then Bajaj-Auto was faced with a situation - whether to keep the scooter production ON or shut it completely and compete in bike segment. They did a compromise with the situation, took hit on business for some time and started competing in bike segment. Later in early 2000's they introduced Pulsar model and there was no looking back and they ruled that luxury segment for almost a decade. So, if they wouldn’t have compromised with the competition scenario then, and wouldn't have stopped scooter line, they wouldn’t have been here where they are today.”

3). Led to collaborative negotiations

Brandon Grysko, Workplace Dispute Resolution, LLC explains how collaborations work in an example with a fictitious character, “Roger,” who wanted to march into the office and refused to work on any task involving his boss’s wife. She was very difficult to work with and kept assigning him menial tasks.To further complicate matters, Roger and his boss were partners in a separate startup business. Recognizing that a shoot-from-the-hip approach could be disastrous, Grysko called an audible.

Even though Roger was rightfully angry, he compromised in how he dealt with those emotions in order to explore a collaborative approach. With the emotional response addressed and set aside, Roger and Grysko moved to productively framing the issue to get what he wanted without being abrasive.

Roger needed that self-compromise to improve the relationship collaboratively, rather than to splinter it chaotically. Imagine the possibilities if Roger’s experience were a common one.

4). Expanded Business

Dr. Thornton of Brāv tells that in 2016, a logistics vendor submitted an RFP to a medical lab company to bid on providing 24-7 coverage for lab specimen transport. The bid won, but had a contingency attached. The company was required to provide certification approved under HIPAA guidelines for couriers. After negotiation, an outside source for the training was approved. A second point of the negotiation was gaining an access point for the training vendor to begin providing the certifications for all approved vendors for the lab in exchange for a huge discount. Today, the training has expanded to 37 logistics vendors and allowed 700+ drivers to secure positions within the industry, a real-world win for all stakeholders.

5). Provided Successful Adaptation

Lorraine Segal, ConflictRemedy.com and Brāv, coached an assistant manager recently who was embroiled in conflict and resentment with her manager. Their running dispute had continued for four years, including smoldering silences and screaming fights. “I helped her change in several areas: 1) look at her own behavior that was fueling the conflict, including her judgements and attempts to control him. 2) Understand his perspective, finding some compassion for his difficulties instead of assuming he was trying to undermine her. 3) Find better ways to communicate her concerns without triggering him. 4) Manage her own triggers without exploding. He also got coaching from another conflict resolution professional. Because they both worked on their own contribution to the communication problem, they softened toward each other and established a cordial, effective working relationship. They still had different opinions about many issues, but new mutual respect allowed them to listen to each other and compromise.”

6). Collaboration: Resolving Issues without Causing Team Problems

When Tayelor Kennedy launched TheHauteRebel.com earlier this year with a small team, she had a different perspective regarding how to market the project. While different perspectives caused high-level conflict between the parties initially, she (and the other people involved) learned that compromise and collaboration are needed if they wanted to get the project launched on time and on budget.

Her best pieces of advice are: 1) understand that you’re working with a team and you need to consider their perspective; 2) learn to compromise on values; 3) and try to prevent issues before they happen.

7). Today’s No is Tomorrow’s Yes

“When we first launched Throat Scope, I secured a pre-sales order with Australia's largest healthcare distributor. The distributor was set to order $100k of Throat Scope. At the final hour, they decided to pull out of the order because they didn't want to carry that much stock for a startup company entering the market. The deal was dead in the water until I picked up the phone and convinced the distributor to order something smaller, so we didn't lose our very first account. My determination paid off because they agreed to an order of $10k instead. I always say 'today’s no is tomorrow’s yes.’ If you hear ‘no’ ask why and then work out how to turn it into a yes!” – Jennifer Holland, CEO & Founder, Throat Scope – the world’s first all-in-one light and tongue depressor.

8). Complete change to operations equals profitability

“The first five years of Birchbox were all about early product-market fit and the roller coaster of hyper-growth. Then, seeing the beginnings of big shifts in the market, we went into our sixth year (2016) deciding that we would have to completely change our operating behavior to make profitability our first priority and ensure our long-term sustainability as a business. We removed tens of millions of dollars of costs by improving efficiency in operations and logistics, but the changes also required layoffs - which is the opposite of what you ever set out to do when you start a company.

After a year that marked our biggest challenge and transformation to-date, Birchbox achieved profitability in early 2017 and is now self-funding accelerated growth and standing on our most solid ground ever.

I'm in awe of our incredible team, whose dedication, passion and perseverance helped us regain control of our own destiny. I witnessed them find new reserves of strength and ability, despite having fewer resources and bigger goals to achieve. Together we discovered new potential, driven by strong will, fearless execution, and unparalleled collaboration. I could never have anticipated that 2016 would be a year where we shipped the most Birchboxes ever (yes, while decreasing expenses by tens of millions of dollars). But that’s what happened.

Transformation isn’t just a project, it’s an operating principle. We are now on the other side of 2016’s obstacles, but today I appreciate those hard times deeply; it’s a critical aspect of building something lasting. As we move forward and continue to grow, we're laser-focused on reaching the enormous population of consumers who have been underserved by the beauty industry; we believe that all women - even those who aren't passionate about beauty - deserve an enjoyable, efficient shopping experience, and we're committed to delivering that in new, evolved ways this year and beyond.” - Katia Beauchamp, Co-Founder, and CEO of Birchbox

9). Invest in Relationships

“I can describe a few compromises with a common theme. The customer felt ‘wronged’ because they or a customer made purchasing decisions that later turned out to be more costly than expected.

Our system calculates rates, based on rate information provided by carriers. Carriers may change their rates and the entities that compile and report these rates occasionally have errors. We therefore have a disclaimer that the rates in EaseCentral – a SaaS platform for HR & benefits – are not guaranteed and need to be verified prior to the final implementation steps are taken.

In the beginning year of our company, there was a rate error. A customer-based the employer/employee cost share on those rates and later found the rates were incorrect. The employer felt it was the broker responsibility to ‘eat’ the cost difference.

The broker understood we had a disclaimer but, nonetheless, felt we should stand by the rates in our system. In the end, we agreed to split the cost and the broker was very satisfied. It was a big expense for our tiny company at the time, but I viewed the ‘cost’ as an investment. The investment helped the broker maintain their customer which eventually led to a bigger relationship later.

Nearly 3 years later, that broker’s agency was acquired by a National Broker, a very large national broker EaseCentral was trying to obtain as a customer. And as result of the relationship we chose to invest in, we ultimately won this national broker as a customer. While many factors contributed to us winning that decision, I know the decision I made years earlier carried weight in their discussions about our company’s integrity.

To this day, 5 years later, this broker is still a customer of EaseCentral.” - David Reid, CEO, and co-founder of EaseCentral, a SaaS platform for HR & benefits.

10). Win - Win

Attorney Russell shares that compromises are not always about splitting the difference. “Sometimes, a compromise can be the best outcome for both parties. As an ethics trial counsel for The Florida Bar, I negotiated a consent judgment with a troubled lawyer for a short-term suspension. Turns out this was the best option for the lawyer as it truly gave him a needed break to get his life together and refocus. On our side, we protected the public by getting a lawyer the help he needed and avoided a needless drawn-out legal proceeding. Win. Win.”