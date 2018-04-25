HOME & LIVING
10 Finds From Wayfair's Way Day Sale To Refresh Your Tired Bedroom

Get curtains and pillows for under $10.
By Amanda Pena

Discount furniture site Wayfair is having a massive sale today only where there are impressive rollbacks on furniture, home decor and more (and free shipping on all orders).

With bedding up to 80 percent off, bedroom furniture up to 70 percent off, and pillows, throws, and curtains as low as $10, it’s the motivation you’ve needed to start that bedroom redesign you’ve been putting off.

If your bedroom is looking a little lackluster these days, now’s the time to give it a bit of a revamp without spending too much. Whether you’re transitioning it from winter to spring, or just need to breath new life into this tired space in your home, refresh it on a budget with these deeply discounted finds from Wayfair’s Way Day sale:

  • Wayfair Basics Solid Blackout Grommet Single Curtain Panel
    Today only: $7.85 (Flash deal ends 9PM EST)

Get it
    Wayfair
    Was: $39.99
    Today only: $7.85 (Flash deal ends 9PM EST)

    Get it here.
  • Francis Upholstered Panel Headboard
    Today only: $54.82 (Flash deal ends 9PM EST)

Get it
    Wayfair
    Was: $136.50
    Today only: $54.82 (Flash deal ends 9PM EST)

    Get it here.
  • Olga Gray Area Rug
    Today only: Sizes starting at $24.99

Get it
    Wayfair
    Today only: Sizes starting at $24.99

    Get it here.
  • Aegean Comforter Set
    Today only: $55.99

Get it
    Wayfair
    Was: $119.99
    Today only: $55.99

    Get it here.
  • 'Reflection of Light' Painting Print on Wrapped Canvas
    Today only: $35.99

Get it
    Wayfair
    Was: $99.00
    Today only: $35.99

    Get it here.
  • Mayssa 2 Drawer Nightstand
    Today only: $82.11 (Flash deal ends 9PM EST)

Get it
    Wayfair
    Was: $135.00
    Today only: $82.11 (Flash deal ends 9PM EST)

    Get it here.
  • Odin Sphere Pouf
    Today only: $62.90

Get it
    Wayfair
    Was: $144.00
    Today only: $62.90

    Get it here.
  • Dillon Luxury Throw Blanket
    Today only: $20.99

Get it
    Wayfair
    Was: $49.99
    Today only: $20.99

    Get it here.
  • BeautyRest Recharge 11" Plush Innerspring Mattress
    Today only: $427.99

Get it
    Wayfair
    Was: $639.99
    Today only: $427.99

    Get it here.
  • Little Neck 21" Table Lamp
    Today only: $26.09 (Flash deal ends 9PM EST)

Get it
    Wayfair
    Was: $59.99
    Today only: $26.09 (Flash deal ends 9PM EST)

    Get it here.

