10 INFLUENTIAL CONTEMPORARY ARTISTS TO FOLLOW ON INSTAGRAM

Art is one of the greatest mediums of creative expression. It explains the core perspective of a particular person in an respected and interesting way. Art is a varying range of human activities which allows artists to express their technical or imaginative skill. One of the most appreciated forms of art is visual art, it enlightens thoughts and enables people to see things in a deeper purview. Visual art can serve various purposes; one of the most practical reasons for art is for expression, decoration, and for the world to see and appreciate.

Artists have begun to use the opportunities provided by social media platforms to popularize their work and reach out to visual art lovers and what better platform to do this than Instagram. Many art lovers have also embraced this platform and are followers of their favorite artists on IG. There are some influential artists you cannot help but follow on Instagram, mostly because of their distinctive talent, vision, and beautiful display of art that calls exciting memories to mind. The world celebrates these artists for their contribution to the art Industry, hence, it stands to reason that these artists are some of the top influential contemporary artists to follow on Instagram today. In no particular order, these artists include:

The artist is known for one of the best graffiti works that is breathtaking and will make you reconsider your graffiti perspective in a new light. Alec monopoly has worked in the municipal area of Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Europe, Asia, and so much more. The artist uses stencils, varnishes, spray paint, and newspapers to portray several iconic pop culture personalities.

For realist and textural art fans who appreciate nature and nudity in art, Ivan Alifan is a Russian-Canadian contemporary artist that focuses on 2D and 3D extensive oil paintings which balances the modern gaze and nudity in art.

Cindy Sherman is a highly experienced artist well-known for her conceptual abstract portraits, photography, and film direction. She has also created scenes of advertising, fashions. The artiste has created one of the best distorted artwork that is absolutely elegant and appealing.

Joe Papagoda is a young artist who has gained fascinating attention early on for impressive accomplishments, and blazing new conceptual frontiers, says the staff writer and critic for Coastal Connecticut Magazine. He has created a unique style of art with a touch of timeless abstract expression that speaks class. His artworks are absolutely beautiful - and I love those shoes he paints in!

JR is a French artist; he is known for displaying huge black-and-white graphic imagery in public sites. Landscape lovers can feed their eyes with interesting and gorgeous landscapes when they follow JR.

This artiste has taken curated photography to the next level and will inspire your choice in artworks from now on.

Olek is a Polish-American sculptor and artist residing in NYC. Her creative art includes performance pieces, sculptures, inflatable, and fiber art. The artiste produces yarn related art that are beautiful and a sight to behold.

KAWS is a graffiti artist, sculptor, and toy maker. His X-ed out eyes characters began when he was a street artist. For lovers of cartoon creatures, KAWS is absolutely the best person to follow, his artworks are inspiring with several images of cartoon creatures that are just too cute to ignore.

MK Carving provides excellent wood carving, sculpture for timber frame, Decor, Log home, Mantelpiece, and so much more. For top and classy woodwork, MK carving is the right person to follow. His works are exquisite and amazing.

One of my personal favourites - this artist is recognized for his thorough original urban paintings that depicts different characters sprayed onto the walls of what appears to be abandoned buildings. His paintings are beautiful and colorful. The artiste is one of the best when it comes to distorted art with colorful and boldly expressive art that will take your breath away.