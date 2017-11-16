10 Marketing Gurus To Watch In 2018

Meet the marketing gurus who will continue to dominate their presence heading into 2018.

From Inc. 5000 Entrepreneurs to New York Times bestselling authors, each of these individuals have built large brands and followings.

Learn how to have the same influence as these folks by taking a page out of their playbook:

Learn how to catalyze your own influence and impact by taking a page out of their unconventional playbook:

1. Grant Cardone is popular on virtually every social media platform and has one of the most die-hard followings on the planet. On top of being one of the biggest influencers out there he’s also a 7-time bestselling author and a $500M real estate tycoon.

2. Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur and the CEO and co-founder of VaynerMedia, a full-service digital agency servicing Fortune 500 clients across the company’s 4 locations.

3. Tai Lopez is an investor, partner, or advisor to over 20 multi-million dollar businesses. Through his popular book club and podcasts Tai shares advice on how to achieve health, wealth, love, and happiness with millions of people worldwide.

4. Spectacular Smith is best-known for his time as a member of the R&B/hip-hop group Pretty Ricky. But in recent years he has reinvented himself as a social media guru. While he's still a musician (a solo album is coming soon), the past few years have seen the majority of his time devoted to his business Adwizar.

Adwizar is a company that manages and monetizes social media accounts. The 25-person business, based out of Los Angeles, runs accounts for major stars, primarily in urban music, though they are opening up a sports vertical as well. Clients (or "partners," in Adwizar lingo) include Birdman, Jermaine Dupri, J. Holiday, Soulja Boy, Kevin Gates, Fat Joe, and nearly 100 others.

5. Neil Patel is a NYT bestselling author and entrepreneur who has was recognized as a top 100 entrepreneur under the age of 30 by President Obama. Patel is the co-founder of Crazy Egg, Hello Bar and KISSmetrics.

6. John Rampton is a serial entrepreneur, connector, and and the founder of Due.com. Rampton has hailed as No. 3 of the Top 50 Global Online Influencers and one of the Top 10 Most Influential PPC Experts in the World for 3 years running.

7. Chris Stoikos is best known for his hilarious viral videos, which generated 130M views and $10.5M in sales in the past year alone as part of his venture Dollar Beard Club. Stoikos has also appeared on NBC’s Shark Tankand generated millions in revenue for various product launches.

8. Ann Handley has been named by Forbes as the Most Influential Woman in Social Media and one of the Top 20 Women Bloggers. She is the chief content officer of MarketingProfs, and her book Everybody Writes is a WSJ bestseller.

9. Calvin F. Lo has been given a new platform to share his worldwide travels. The dynamic CEO has tasted the world, and over the years he has become a renowned culinary expert and wine connoisseur. While managing R.E. Lee International is his priority, his true passion lies in photography, food and drink. He has now created an official platform to become a genuine lifestyle influencer through his Instagram and website, The Ultimate Kaiser.