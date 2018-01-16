10 Photos of Antarctica That Will Make You Go Broke

Antarctica was always number one on my bucketlist, mostly because it was my 7th continent and well...penguins. Duh. But for some, visiting a frozen continent doesn’t exactly sound appealing. For others, it seems like a distant dream that’s being held hostage by your bank account.

Yes, it’s cold, but perhaps what’s even more painful than the cold, is the price it costs to get there. The lowest you can expect to pay is $5,000 if you show up last minute, or an average of $7,000 with a really good discount like the trip I took.

Those dollar signs can easily deter you when you see them...but these photos of Antarctica just might be enough to make you go broke!

It’s Like the Movie Frozen in Real Life

I felt like I was in Frozen...so I decided to pretend like I was Elsa. Spoiler Alert: I have snow pants and boots on underneath that skirt.

I felt like I was in Frozen...so I decided to pretend like I was Elsa. Spoiler Alert: I have snow pants and boots on underneath that skirt.

There’s SO MANY Penguins!

A post shared by Alyssa Ramos 🌎 Solo Travel (@mylifesatravelmovie) on Dec 18, 2017 at 2:29pm PST

There are literally penguins every where you look and you’ll laugh at yourself for how excited you got seeing the first ones. They aren’t afraid of humans, but no, you cannot touch, feed, or hug them. If they happen to come sit on your lap though it’s fair game.

SO MANY PENGUINS.

A post shared by Alyssa Ramos 🌎 Solo Travel (@mylifesatravelmovie) on Dec 29, 2017 at 9:51am PST

A rare (and yes, warm!) part of Deception Island in Antarctica where over 40,000 penguins live. I don’t know about you but to me it seems like the penguins are preparing for Global Warming...

Video evidence of the insane amount of cuteness inflicted by penguins. Also a quick clip of a Killer Whale!

Video evidence of the insane amount of cuteness inflicted by penguins. Also a quick clip of a Killer Whale!

It’s Really Not As Cold As You Think

A post shared by Alyssa Ramos 🌎 Solo Travel (@mylifesatravelmovie) on Dec 22, 2017 at 9:00am PST

Yes, I am wearing a dress in Antarctica. I mostly did it for a Global Warming campaign and well...to be the first person to wear a flowy dress in Antarctica (take THAT Instagram!). But in all honesty, I was not freezing. If I wasn’t freezing, that means neither are glaciers, which means we all better start paying attention to Global Warming and fixing it, or grow gills and fins.

I mean...if I wasn’t freezing, you won’t be either. That’s actually a fact since the expeditions give you a massive parka and boots.

More Evidence and Another Bucketlist Check: The Polar Plunge!

Photo by @ryansalmphotography of Alyssa Ramos @mylifesatravelmovie Who the f has perfect dive form on the Polar Plunge?! Oh wait...meee...don't think the guide was expecting it though.

My Polar Plunge bathing suit said, “This is my Global Warming Suit”. Not joking.

You Can PADDLEBOARD in Antarctica.

Enough said.

Enough said.

A post shared by Alyssa Ramos 🌎 Solo Travel (@mylifesatravelmovie) on Dec 27, 2017 at 9:24am PST

Wait maybe not enough said. I forgot to mention that I saw a leopard seal, humpback whales, and you guessed it...tons of penguins (swimming under me) while paddleboarding in Antarctica! Don’t worry about being cold or falling in; that space suit they give you will make you hot AF.

It’s the Ultimate Adventure

A post shared by Alyssa Ramos 🌎 Solo Travel (@mylifesatravelmovie) on Dec 28, 2017 at 10:59am PST

When you’re not trying to coax penguins to come to you, paddleboarding with whales, or making obnoxious photoshoots, expect to have the opportunity to go on various hikes in Antarctica. Again...notice the lack of ice and clothing on me. Global warming.

It’s Also A LOT of Fun

A post shared by Alyssa Ramos 🌎 Solo Travel (@mylifesatravelmovie) on Dec 25, 2017 at 9:44am PST

These expeditions aren’t just for hardcore, serious, elder adventurers who can easily afford the multi-grand trip. In fact, there were about twenty millennials on my trip, most of which were solo travelers! The expedition team is also mostly younger, and all of them are fun, and even sit and eat/drink with you at dinner! Speaking of which, the amount of food and wine you get on board could probably equal the amount of the trip!

Plus, imagine the feeling of old school fun before cell phones...that’s what you’ll have for 10 or more days, and you may even walk off the boat with a new beaux! Wink Wink.

It’s the ULTIMATE Bucketlist Tick

A post shared by Alyssa Ramos 🌎 Solo Travel (@mylifesatravelmovie) on Dec 24, 2017 at 12:26pm PST

As I said before, Antarctica is the biggest bucketlist trip for so many of us adventurers. I have not one single regret about checking it off, and highly encourage you to do the same! If Antarctica wasn’t already on your bucketlist, hopefully these photos will land it a spot!

After all, money comes and goes, but experiences last a lifetime!