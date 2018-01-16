It seems as though we are more involved in our lives nowadays. Not being able to decide what is the most important causes undue stress and overwhelm. Some of us cannot manage our time successfully. Having additional things to do only adds to the burden of what we already have. The concept of focus seems to have been put by the wayside.

There are some who feel that multitasking is the way to go. Not only can this be counterproductive, you may not be able to complete what you initially started. In reality, paying attention to doing several things at one time can be a recipe for disaster. Concentrating on one thing at a time can help you to get the job done. That way, you won't lose track of time.

Too much attention surfing on social media can drain your time. In order to improve your productivity and concentration, there are some phone apps that can help you get on track. Memory Boost and Creative Thinking can help you to get on track. The app Evernote can be used to keep your organized.

Here are 10 proven strategies to improve your focus and be productive:

1. Create a plan with a list. Prioritize your actions from the most crucial to the least important. Include details that are pivotal to make it work.

2. Measure the time it takes you to do each task. Write down the time frames.

3. Study the information and decide what is most important to you to the least important.

4. Make a list of those things and set goals with time frames.

5. Eliminate those actions that are time wasters and don't contribute to your well-being.

6. If you find yourself multitasking, change to focusing on one thing at a time. Continue the task until completion.

7. Use your time in chunks. Incorporate breaks when necessary. You don't want to overwork yourself. Stretching and taking pacing walks can help.

8. Prepare an environment where you can be productive. If you need to be free from people, find a quiet space. Let others know that you wish not to be disturbed.

9. Make "NO" be one of your favorite words. The worse thing that can happen is you get sucked into something that is not worth your time. There are times when you cannot be everything to other people. You can't be a people pleaser and neglect your goals.

10. Give yourself at least a week or two to study your findings. Distractions and time wasters should be eliminated. Work on regrouping with things that you need to implement.