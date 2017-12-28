10 Reasons Why I Love Living in Michigan

A friend in Texas wondered in an email how people can possibly endure the kind of freezing weather we’re having now.

It’s actually easy for me, since I’ve never been a fan of hot climes, and my vacations are never beach-oriented. I like to explore castles, art museums, ancient churches.

Cooking is one of my passions, and I especially enjoy casseroles, hearty stews and soups. Preparing them can be meditative. Slicing, stirring, all of it reminds me of my mother’s kitchen.

Hot and/or humid weather makes me logy, and as a writer, I need to stay sharp and focused—or at least receptive to whatever new ideas come my way.

Too much air conditioning makes me feel trapped and eventually starts to affect my breathing.

Even though I’m not into winters sports, I love the sculptural look of trees when their leaves are gone, a look enhanced by snow outlining the limbs.

I also relish Fall, especially watching the leaves on the Sassafras in our back yard go from green to yellow, orange and red. I feel comfortable being in tune with the seasons.

I’ve always enjoyed sitting by a fireplace and I get enough chances to do that in my mid-century ranch house whose fireplace is deep and draws very well.

Though over the years we’ve had some power outages that lasted more than twenty-four hours, I’ve never worried about hurricanes, tornadoes, fires or floods.

I’ve traveled extensively across Michigan, including the beautiful Upper Peninsula, and though I’ve done hundreds of talks and readings around the country, I haven’t yet found anyplace I’d rather move to. I fell in love with the state the first time I drove across the spectacular Mackinac Bridge.

Sentimentally, this is the state where my writing career took off after five years of what seemed like endless rejections while I lived in New York. When I arrived here, the state’s slogan was “Say Yes! to Michigan.” I did, with all my heart, and I’ve never regretted it.