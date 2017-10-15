10 Reasons You're Better Off Texting Than Calling!

I know, I know.... most articles have the opposite viewpoint of this one, emphatically claiming technology has gone too far and there are huge benefits to returning to real human interaction with real voices in real time. But here's the other side of the coin err pay phone!

10 Reasons Why Texting is Superior To Calling!

The "Just One More Thing-er" -- Do you know anyone like this? After you've reached the conclusion of your conversation and you say, "Gosh, I really need to go now," the other person suddenly remembers 26 CRUCIAL things they must impart to you. Let's take the example of my mother...

Me: Oh! Look at the time, I'm going to be late to pick the kids up from school. Love you, Ma!

My Mom: You better scoot then! Scoot, Scoot! But did I ever tell you I was almost voted homecoming queen at my senior prom?

Me: Uh, no mom, that must've been exciting. But if I'm late, the school charges me $1.00 per minute.

My Mom: Only $1.00? Have I mentioned that First American Bank charges me a $3.00 service fee every time I use another financial institution's ATM machine.

Me: Oh, that's a shame. Bye bye!

My Mom: Yes! Bye Bye Birdie is opening at the Actors Alley Theatre near me. Why don't we go see it?

Me: Sure Ma, get the tickets and I'll reimburse you. But right now I'm gonna hang up!

My Mom: Hang-up!?? Ugh. Your father had such a hang-up about crying in front of other people. Did you know he never shed a tear in front of me? I certainly hope you don't have that trouble, dear.

Me: (Sobbing) Mom. Pleeeeease let me disconnect from this telephone call!

2. Evidence! -- With verbal calls, you have no proof that someone said something if they deny ever uttering it. With text? Just screenshot it and resend. Ba-Bam! Their text message is staring them in the face. Pass the salt because now you can make them eat their words.

3. No Awkwardness! -- Phone calls have three uncomfortable scenarios: A) Both people start to talk at once followed by both parties politely offering the other person the chance to speak first. This is also said simultaneously! B) Both of you run out of things to say at the exact same time and a lengthy silence ensues. C) You cannot hear the other person because their voice is garbled (or they're a mumbler) and it's embarrassing to have to ask them to keep repeating things so you just start agreeing with whatever they're saying -- and lo and behold, suddenly you're a Trump supporter! Not happening with texting. None of this. Nada.

4. Non-Intrusive -- Ever hear anyone request, "Would you mind not texting me during the dinner hour?" or "Bad timing on your part, your text interrupted some really fantastic sex!" And IF they can hear an innocuous notification during their "fantastic" sex, it deserves to be interrupted!

5. Clever Comebacks! -- You have as long as you need to text back something witty. No need to think fast on your feet during a phone call or have second thoughts lamenting, "Ugh! Why didn't I tell him to 'Kiss my grits' just like Flo from the old Alice sitcom?" (It's like the difference between playing Scrabble at your kitchen table with an egg-timer versus Words With Friends online when you have all day to use your "Q" without any "U"!)

6. Tone Deaf-- It's much harder to decipher someone's tone during texting. But this IS a good thing! No longer will you be subjected to your ex's voice dripping with sarcasm on the phone. You'll receive accurate information, minus the drip. And the same idea works in reverse, so use it to your advantage! i.e. You can say whatever you want (venting anger or resentment out of your system!) via text. When the person expresses hurt feelings or calls you on your sh*t, simply type, "My goodness, when they say tone gets misconstrued with texting, they're absolutely right. Surely you knew I was joking?" (Note: If they're like my ex-husband, they may respond with, "Please don't call me Shirley!")

7. Efficiency! -- Some of us hate all the details and niceties leading up to the main point. We just want to get in, get out, and get on with eating avocado toast. Small Talk is for Small Minds.

8. Multi-Tasking!-- Talk about your time-saver! I wrote this entire blog while texting with my mother. What will you accomplish while texting your own mother?

9. Eliminates Annoyance: With text you won't hear their gardener's leaf blower or their children fighting in the background. You won't hear them stutter/stammer, saying "Um" all the time or be subjected to their excessive use of the words, "like" or "ya know."

10. Analysis: You're in a new relationship and you've documented your entire text conversation. Great! Now screenshot it and forward it to your most experienced married friends for their insightful feedback. Be sure and ask, "What do you think he actually meant by his third sentence when he wrote, "I'm not interested in you romantically, so let's just be friends?"

Bonus Reason #11: Rectify Regrets! -- It happens. You've texted something you wish you hadn't. Simply follow up the unfortunate text with, "My brother just grabbed the cellphone out of my hands and typed that last remark. You know what an impish practical joker he can be! Hehe." Then find an emoticon that looks like something you would use on April Fool's Day.