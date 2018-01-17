10 SEO Blogs to Read in 2018 to Boost Your Rankings

Looking to up your SEO game in 2018?

Since technology is constantly changing, reading blogs is one of the best ways to stay up to date on the latest SEO strategies. Here are some of the SEO blogs I read on a regular basis.

Google is undisputed leader of search engines. The official Google Search blog is an obvious resource you need to follow to stay up to date on what’s been happening around Google Search. It’s always something you should be reading to anticipate upcoming trends in Google Search and embrace changes as quickly as possible.

Moz builds tools that make SEO and inbound marketing easy and it has been in the industry since 2004. It is one of the most trusted sites for all things SEO. Whether you’re an absolute beginner or just in need of a refresher, you’ll find some of the best SEO resources in Moz that will help you brush up on your SEO skills. If you’re looking to dip your feet into SEO, you’ll find their beginners’ SEO guide really helpful.

This is one of the most thriving SEO blogs that covers latest SEO news and some of the most detailed content around. The blog is best known for its coverage of everything from search marketing news, how-to guides and PPC. They also regularly publish advanced materials that guide you to improve your search rankings.

Search Engine Land is yet another blog you need to follow this year to get a deeper understanding of all things SEO. It covers everything related to search engine including news, best practices and other helpful resources. They often go deeper into technical aspects of SEO and also feature expert analysis, advice and tactics.

Being one of the best SEO tools for WordPress sites, you can find extensive guides and tutorials on how to maximize your SEO efforts. They have separate sections for content SEO and technical SEO, where you can find tons of actionable tips that help you get found on Google. Aside from publishing free articles, they also offer online SEO training courses that go deeper into technicalities of their popular SEO plugin for WordPress.

To track your SEO efforts and maximize your results, it’s vital to connect your website with Google Analytics. MonsterInsights is the most popular Google Analytics app in the planet that lets you set up Google Analytics on any WordPress site. The MonsterInsights blog is a good place to get a handle on Analytics best practices and recommendations.

Search Engine Watch was started by Danny Sullivan in 1996, which provides news and information about search engines. It features some of the top online marketing guides that help you expand your reach and grow your business. The blog has separate sections for local SEO, mobile and video SEO so you get top insights and news from search experts.

Based in Singapore, Ahrefs is a leading SEO tool that helps you grow your search traffic. In their blog, they cover essential SEO tips, tutorials, case studies and opinion pieces from various industry leaders. If you want to get better at SEO with their tool, you’ll find videos in the Ahrefs Academy helpful. The Academy teaches you how to target low-hanging traffic opportunities and attract backlinks to improve your SEO.

Driving organic traffic is only one part of the equation; converting those visitors into leads and customers is equally important part to grow a sustainable business. OptinMonster is one of the best conversion optimization blogs that also covers different aspects of SEO ranging from keyword research to SEO checklist and content SEO.

Backlinko is a blog run by Brian Dean that looks mainly at link building and white hat SEO techniques. The best thing about the blog is you’ll find it immensely helpful regardless of your expertise in SEO. All guides are complete with screenshots, so even beginners can follow along.