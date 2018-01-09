HUFFPOST FINDS
01/09/2018 12:45 pm ET

10 Small Living Ideas That Will Elevate Your Small Space

Don't be defined by your dimensions.

By Amanda Pena

Your small space shouldn’t be defined by its dimensions, but by how creative you can get with its functionality. But if you’re pinned down by clutter or overwhelmed with how to make that entryway less stressful to look at, taking your small space to the next level can seem like an impossible feat.

That’s why we’ve come up with 10 simple solutions for some of the most common small-space problems. Whether you’re looking for increased storage, furniture that serves multiple purposes, or ways to make your room look bigger, we’ve got you covered with these small living ideas that will elevate your small space.

  • 1 Turn a pegboard into a multipurpose fixture for cards, notes, hanging accessories, and more
    Lowes
    Get a pegboard here.
  • 2 Use this wall cubbie as not only storage but a fun piece of wall art
    Target
    Get the cubbie here.
  • 3 Get a lift-top coffee table that doubles as a desk or dining table with storage
    Wayfair
    Get the table here.
  • 4 Put a round mirror in your entryway to make your space seem more spacious upon walking in
    Target
    Get the mirror here.
  • 5 Instead of a regular coat hanger, use a garment rack for multiple uses of storage and hanging
    Amazon
    Get the rack here.
  • 6 Add pieces with some elevation to make the room appear taller
    Target
    Get the planter here.
  • 7 Use an ottoman as seating, storage, and a chic piece of furniture
    Wayfair
    Get the ottoman here.
  • 8 A floor mirror can heighten a room instantly
    Wayfair
    Get the floor mirror here.
  • 9 Use standing furniture with open shelving to heighten a room
    Target
    Get the bookshelf here.
  • 10 Hang your greenery instead to free up space on the floor
    Etsy
    Get these airplants here.

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Huffington Post Science And Technology Shoppable
10 Small Living Ideas That Will Elevate Your Small Space

CONVERSATIONS