10 Steps To Scale from $10K - $50K Per Month

What's required to grow a business from 0-$10K per month is very different to scaling from $10K upwards.

You need a different mindset, strategy and action steps to make it happen. I've seen many people grow to $10K per month and then shrink backwards. Their head hadn't caught up to their reality. So they don't take the necessary steps to continue growing.

On the other hand I've seen many people create amazingly successful businesses. These people decided to invest in themselves, work on their personal development and put the right strategy in place for growth.

Following are 10 steps myself and my clients have used to scale to multi 6 figure and 7 figure businesses.

1. Stop The Hustle Mentality

It’s not about working harder or being busy all the time. Scaling from $10K p/m to $50K p/m actually requires doing less and delegating more.

Going from 0-$100K means you have to get clarity on who you are, who you want to help and how to do that. You have to work hard and get yourself out there.

From $100K-$1M is about leveraging your time by building systems and team. You can’t use the same approach you used before.

2. Systems, Systems, Systems

If you want more time, less stress, to drop the overwhelm and focus on the things that are going to make you grow you need systems.

Without systems your business and brain are a mess. Without systems you are wasting time and leaving money on the table. Without systems you don’t have the time or energy to focus on the things you love.

Yes it takes time to set up. But once it’s done it’s done. And having more hours to do the things you love in and outside your business is so worth it.

3. Consistent Leads + Sales

To make it to $10K per month you’re already getting a good amount of leads and sales in. Which is awesome. But to jump up to $50K a month you need a good flow of consistent leads and sales.

This comes not only from paid advertising but organic content and connections (it’s the main thing I’ve done to grow my business).

The more place you are seen, the more consistent you are and the more you put yourself out there the better.

4. Hire Team That Have Your Back

I’ve been through a lot of team over the years. I now finally have a team that work really well together and go above and beyond to support me and my business.

You can’t just start hiring, cross your fingers and hope for the best. You need to know what each role entails, what the expectations, have structure in place and be a person who can lead.

Which takes me to the next step……

5. You Need To Step Into The Role Of A Leader

When I had issues with team members the biggest reason was because I hadn’t stepped into the role of a leader. I lacked self belief and was indecisive. Which allowed others to try to take over. And attracted the wrong people in.

You need to back yourself. Believe in yourself. And work on becoming the leader that your business, clients and team need.

How? With personal development of course.

6. Personal Development Never Ends

Sometimes when you get to a certain point in business you think you’re sorted. The bills are paid, you have created an awesome lifestyle, you have money in savings and you’re doing what you love.

But the things is we don’t stay the same.

If you stop doing the work (strategy and mindset wise) that got you to where you are you will go backwards.

If you’re not growing you’re shrinking.

Work on your mindset, journal, meditate, do the deeper work (yes - go even deeper!) and you will continue growing.

7. Invest Back Into The Business

When I got to $10K per month I was spending money on stupid shit. Multiple massages and Personal Training sessions per week, a personal chef, lots of meals out (yes, even though I had a chef! - go figure) and an $800 dress that I’ve only worn twice.

It’s nice to be a bit frivolous but those things weren’t helping me grow.

Now most of my money goes back in to the business. I’ve invested in building team, a mentor, courses and the best value and support for my clients.

8. Surround Yourself With People Further Ahead Than You

You are not normal. You don’t work a 9-5 that you hate. You’ve put yourself out there and started a business. You don’t fit in with most of society who aren’t doing what they love.

Now you are in an even smaller percentage of people who haven’t given up on their business or are making less than $100K.

It’s nice being someone who people look up to. It’s nice motivating and inspiring others. But sometimes you want someone to inspire and motivate you.

And I’m not talking about people like Richard Branson or Tony Robbins who feel way beyond your reach.

“Real” people who are a few steps ahead of you that you can hang out with and learn from.

This is one of the reasons I joined a high level mastermind this year. To surround myself with people further ahead than me. It’s also why I have a VIP program for my clients. With one of the pre-requirements that you have to be making $10K or more per month to join.

It’s nice to inspire others. But it takes dropping the ego to be the one who’s not at the “top of the chain”.

9. Client Value And Results

Don’t be one of those douche bags that promise the world and then disappear. Promise what you know you can deliver and then go above and beyond.

Surprise your clients with things they weren’t expecting and create an amazing experience and community.

But above all else help them get the result that they want and need.

10. Take Time Out To Experience Life

Last but not least, take some time out of your business and go out and live your life.

Sometimes business feels like our whole life. Especially when things are going great. But we create our business for.a reason.

The 2 big ones - To help others change their lives and to also change your own life in the process.

When you take time out you build your energy, get more creative and are more productive in the time you are working.

Block time out each week just for you. And see your business and your purpose grow.

