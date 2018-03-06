HUFFPOST FINDS
03/06/2018 05:06 pm ET

10 Sustainable Etsy Stores You Should Support

Shopping sustainably has never been more chic.
By Amanda Pena

As we look for ways to support more ethical business methods like shopping small and locally, consumers are also demanding more sustainable business practices like using recycled materials and eco-friendly ingredients.

Though, understanding what makes a business or company sustainable isn’t an easy feat. That’s why we asked the experts at Etsy for help highlighting sustainable shops that not only produce beautiful products but stay true to quality and to their consumer.

Ethical shopping is the wave of the future, and it’s never been more chic. See below for 10 sustainable Etsy stores you should support:

  • 1 Lampada
    Etsy
    Nicknamed as "art with coffee filters", the artisan behind Lampada sells completely unique and eco-friendly lamp shades that are made from recycled coffee filters and dyed with water-based paint.
  • 2 One Happy Leaf
    Etsy
    This Australian designer draws on her background in environmental science to create eco-friendly, laser-cut jewelry from quality bamboo. For every order, One Happy Leafplants a tree on your behalf through the Foundation for the National Parks and Wildlife or the Nature Conservancy.
  • 3 Joshica Beauty
    Etsy
    When Joshica Kiah realized how harmful some of our toxic everyday products are, she set out to change the status quo and developed an all natural body and haircare line with ingredients like shea butter, rosewater, herbs, and more.
  • 4 Texturable
    Etsy
    Claudia Rosillo weaves together her love of nature with her family’s farming heritage to make handwoven, sustainable textures made from merino wool felt and recycled hosiery.
  • 5 Lily Emme Jewelry
    Etsy
    This eco-friendly metalsmith combines a passion for wedding jewelry with a deep knowledge of sustainably-sourced gemstones.
  • 6 Clover and Birch
    Etsy
    After struggling to find quality, multi-functional toys at an affordable price, this Atlanta-based mother created her own eco-friendly line of children's toys using natural materials and eco friendly practices.
  • 7 Fresh Restorations
    Etsy
    If you're in the market for some new furniture, Fresh Restorations sells reclaimed wood tables made from salvaged barn wood rich with history and character.
  • 8 CreaRe Design
    Etsy
    Maria, the designer behind CreaRE Design, designs modern, minimalist lighting using reclaimed wood and paper maché.
  • 9 coola woola
    Etsy
    Coola Woola designer, Lena, was destined for a career in sustainable fashion. She's been sewing with her mother since before she could remember, so it's no surprise that she has her own line of eco-friendly color-blocked coats, capes and scarves made from up cycled wool sweaters.
  • 10 Pollen Arts
    Etsy
    This all-natural beeswax line produced by two beekeepers will become your new go-to for all things candles.

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Amanda Pena
Creative Specialist, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Shoppable Etsy Hobbies And Personal Activities
10 Sustainable Etsy Stores You Should Support
CONVERSATIONS