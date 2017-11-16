10 Things I Remind Myself During an Argument to Make Sure I'm Fighting Fair

When you're fighting, what do you have to do to get it right? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Dushka Zapata, Author of "Your Seat Cushion Is a Flotation Device"., on Quora:

Here are things I try (I try, I try!) to remind myself to do when I fight.

I determine the source of the issue. If I expect you to do something I never told you I was expecting you to do and feel deeply disappointed, is that your fault or mine? If I want you to behave in a way that is not consistent with who you are, is this a fight or is this my own work? If I want you to give up something that is important to you in the name of our relationship is this a reasonable demand?

I try not to put on you something I have to work out inside of me.

I check myself. Are my feelings a match with what happened? Or is what happened a level two infraction while my feelings are making me feel like my hair is on fire?

When my feelings are out of proportion with what I am fighting about, the fight is actually about something else and I need to figure out what that is before I dive into battle.

I check my intent. Am I angry? Do I want to hurt you? Do I want to colossally win this argument, then trot around the boxing ring with both my arms up in the air? If either one of these things are true, I retreat and leave the fight for another day. Even if I accomplish either one, it will come at a price I am not willing to pay.

I check my emotions. If I am incensed I have no business fighting. Instead, I need to go for a run or a yoga class. Letting off steam before I talk to someone I am angry with makes more sense to me than “never go to bed angry”. If I am going to feel calmer and clearer headed in the morning, I am definitely going to bed.

If I can’t be kind, I’m not ready to fight.

I remind myself that this is not the end. I tend to interpret a fight as something we cannot recover from, and it heightens everything: I am more emotional, more panicked, more likely to approach every declaration from a state of fear. This affects how I interpret anything you say. If I work out within me that the stakes are not as high, I put the tenor of the fight back where it belongs.

I clean up my language. I don’t use “always” or “never”. I stay away from passive aggressive behavior. No irony, no sarcasm, no humor at the expense of the other person. The clearer the line between what I mean and what I say the better.

I cannot change you. I cannot change you. I cannot change you. I am careful to phrase things in a way that is not controlling or attempting to influence your behavior. “This is how it makes me feel” is very different from, say, “I forbid you from riding a motorcycle”.

I stick to the issue. “I changed my plans to be here and you were late” is different from “you don’t love me, you are always late and standing on the sidewalk made me feel like an idiot!”

I recognize when to fold them. Holding on to an issue that annoys me but in the long run doesn’t matter is not emotionally worth it. What am I fighting for, anyway?

I pay attention. Sometimes you apologize with a gesture. An attempt to snuggle, an invitation to the movies in the middle of a circular argument. I happily accept peace offerings. Not every fight needs to be exhaustively dissected with a torrent of words.