10 Things to Fill Your Notebooks With

There’s something so exciting about a fresh, blank notebook. It signals possibility, stimulates creativity, and makes me eager to put it to good use. I literally can’t just leave a notebook blank. I need to fill it up with something, whether by writing, drawing, journaling, or gluing in pictures.

If you’ve got empty notebooks lying around, or if you like to make your own DIY notebooks from recycled materials, you can fill them up with these ten awesome ideas:

#1 Treasured memories

Most people take pictures and videos to preserve memories of good days and fun times. But these pictures and videos may not capture all of the details that make life so great – the thing that everyone cracked up about, what you talked about, where you walked, everything you did…etc.

Not every day needs to be documented this way, but it can be nice to reflect back on the details of your first anniversary, your family reunion, or your first day at your new job.

#2 Dreams

Some people say that they don’t dream, and it kind of freaks me out. I have at least one dream every night and almost all of them are weird. These dreams are vaguely remembered upon waking up and soon forgotten, but it would be really cool to collect them over a span of time and read through them years later.

If you have wacky or creepy dreams, you can even use them as inspiration for your artwork, writing, or storytelling.

#3 Brainstorming

This simple activity that we were all taught at a young age but probably don’t use nearly as much as we could can help you make huge changes in your life. It prompts you to explore and invent your options instead of just using what’s in front of you.

Brainstorming can help you solve almost any problem and it can lead to little life improvements each time you do it. You can brainstorm everything from career strategies to healthy snack ideas.

#4 DIY planners

I used to buy yearly planners to schedule my daily and monthly tasks, but the perfect planner is really hard to find. Instead, I make my own and I allow myself to draw sufficient space for each day’s activities.

I also leave blank pages at the end for goal tracking, ideas, affirmations, and other stuff that I like to have quick access to. I don’t always like the setup of generic planners, so I created one that works for me.

You can do the same if you aren’t satisfied with most store-bought planners either (Look up bullet journal ideas on Pinterest for inspiration!).

#5 Drawings

I love to draw. I don’t always have time to do it, but I like to try to improve my observation and drawing skills when I have the time and inspiration to do so. Unfortunately for me, my favorite drawing medium is charcoal which is super smudgy and messy.

This doesn’t always work out so great in your average notebook, but notebooks are great for pencil, pen, marker, and crayon drawings. You can even draw your dreams or brainstorming ideas!

#6 Vision book

Most of us have heard of a vision board, and the same concept can be applied to a notebook. I keep my digital vision board as my desktop wallpaper, but I also have a notebook where I write things down for inspiration and motivation.

It helps to have a place where you can look at all the things you want at once as well as your biggest goals and the things that inspire you. It is extremely important to keep the vision of what you want in your mind, and reviewing your vision book every day can help you do that.

#7 Fun Facts

I get annoyed with myself when I’m trying to reference something and I can’t remember the exact date, study, person, etc. It’s great to have a place where you can keep these kinds of notes and have a quick reference for details that you want to remember later on.

This can make a huge difference for work, hobbies, and general life efficiency. It’s also nice just to have a place to write things down that you find interesting or important. You know, that stuff from that one random Coursera class you’re enrolled in.

#8 Recipes

Who needs recipe books when we have smartphones? I do. I hate when I’m trying to cook and can’t touch the screen without dirtying it up. Someone might call, or it might go into low power mode and shut off and then I have to wash my hands for the tenth time just to turn it back on.... No. Just no.

It’s better to write your recipes down in a big notebook that you can keep open on the counter while you work. It’s also nice to save your favorites someplace because you never know when something is going to be deleted or moved.

#9 Bucket Lists

Bucket lists aren’t just for the big things. People make yearly bucket lists, monthly bucket lists, and seasonal bucket lists too. Maybe someone out there even makes daily bucket lists. The point of a bucket list is just to do all the things you want to do before a certain deadline (death, fall, new year, etc.).

You can have several bucket lists going at a time and you may be updating your bucket lists frequently. Instead of using a sheet of paper, a bucket list notebook can house all of your awesome checked-off lists and serve as another keepsake for you to treasure.

#10 Celebration Milestones

Most of us are so eager to get the big stuff in life that we overlook the joy of watching our dreams unfold. Before we can make a thousand sales we have to make one, and that first one is an occasion to celebrate. Before you complete a book, you have to write a sentence, then a page, then a chapter, and so on.

Each small milestone completed is progress happening before your eyes. It is evidence that you are getting closer to the big thing that you want, and it’s a reason to celebrate and feel joyful.

List your celebration milestones and check them off, fill in the bubbles, or cross them out, and really appreciate and enjoy moving towards the greater things that you want in life.