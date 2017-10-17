10 Things To Learn From a Chronically Ill Entrepreneur

When Brittani Daniels started Spoonie Essentials Box, a monthly subscription care package service all she had was an idea and a few screen shots. Just newly discharged from the hospital and prepping to spend Christmas in Georgia with family. There was an absence of proper planning, social media automation, or Search Engine Optimization. In her words “I googled it. I googled everything I didn't know, I would combine different words together to produce a result of what I was actually looking for”. What you’ll read ahead are the lessons that come out of her travails through trial and error, conversations, and old fashioned American ingenuity.

Spoonie Care Package

Lesson 1: Be Armed with a Business Plan.

A business plan and growth strategy before starting out would be incredibly helpful. Having a business plan is a basic fundamental step to owning and operating a successful business. You can pay a freelancer from $5 and up to create one for you on Fiverr.com, Legalzoom also offers a service that provides business plans, licensing, and tax documents here, you can subscribe to an agency that for a fee (anywhere from $1200-5000) to construct your business credit, create your business plan, and help you land an investor. This is not to say you should necessarily construct a business plan without any knowledge of its contents, but having a basic plan will help you get a concrete idea of what you want to accomplish and the basic steps to achieving your business goals.

Lesson 2. Licensing and Legal documents are Essential!

If you plan on selling less than say $10,000 worth of whatever you plan on going into business doing then maybe you don't care. If your plan entails creating a revenue stream that may one day offer you a decent living. If that's the case then you want to go all the way legal and get ALL the essential business permits, licenses, and registrations required by your region, state, or province. If you're creating something that is an original concept your first step should be towards copyright and trademarks. It's a little pricey but I promise you'll save tons of money in the long run when your cool concept is making residuals off patents and you can legally enforce the use of your product, image, and brand. Your tax ID number is also very important. When you make more than $15,000 selling anything in the United States you have to pay taxes on it. Tax evasion is one of the top three reasons small businesses go out of business. Use your business plan to build in the infrastructure to do everything "legit" and on the up and up.

Lesson 3: Pre-launch Marketing and Landing Pages Will Generate Leads.

During research, several internet sources debated the importance of a landing page to a start-up. Just like Brittani Daniels, not everyone has the resources to build a super awesome website, just build it yourself. As a matter of fact, Brittani’s Christmas break was spent on YouTube tutorials learning how to build a landing page. You can only put yourself out there like Brittani did with Spoonie Essentials by putting together a simple landing page with kickstarter and gathered emails from interested parties. This serves two purposes, you'll have leads from actual people already interested in your product and you've now created a pre-launch buzz to get the word around about your business. Once you've got your website up, use your landingpage as an access portal to your webpage with a quick linked button. Send out an E-blast to all those interested parties that your site is launched and any promotional sales or coupons you've created for initial customers.

Lesson 4: Start small. Etsy.

Starting small as a chronically ill entrepreneur is a great first step. It shows determination, creativity and improvisation. However, Etsy has everything you need to sell your products immediately, all you need to do is input your information from all the legal documents you've now filed, add a few product pictures, and a couple keyword tags and you're all set up. Etsy also has a built-in shipping feature, category listings for more potential customers without paid advertising, and you can link your social media accounts (which I’m sure you've already setup). Sites like Etsy and BigCartel charge a processing fee just like PayPal or Stripe but it is all in-house so it makes the process of accounting a lot easier in the end.

Lesson 5: Social media & Influencer Marketing.

Start early. Social media, especially Instagram and Facebook are also basic fundamental things any business owner in 2017 should have. Amazon alone is evidence of consumers new propensity to shop online, and you know how they learn about all the latest trends? All the latest products and services? It’s all from your Instagram and Facebook post. You can even sell directly from both of them through apps. On Facebook, simply create a business page through your existing Facebook account. You can add your products directly into your Facebook shop and link all your other social media channels. Another hot social media selling trend is Pinterest. You can pin sponsored boards and sell directly from your pins. Mastering this concept may take some time, but Pinterest post are also great for subtle content marketing.

Lesson 6. Self care.

This should have started as lesson 1 or 10 to stick it permanently to your memory. Taking care of yourself is an essential part of anyone's life but as a chronically ill entrepreneur you have to listen to your body. “I don't need to tell you how serious your health can be, what I need to tell you is... you'll be working a lot whether it is actual physical labor or brain power, you will flare at some point, and you will feel overwhelmed when things don't go as planned”. Most importantly, remember to take care of yourself. You cannot pour from an empty cup, no one is creative or active under ill health. Incorporate breaks, medication reminders, rests, naps, snacks, and anything else you need into your weekly routine to keep you at your healthiest version of yourself. Your mental, physical, and emotional self.

Lesson 7. Share your story.

More often than not most people you encounter or purchase from you will not know you have a chronic illness unless your company story is tied to serving the chronic illness community because you yourself are a member. You have to tell them. No, not in that poor me pity me because I'm sick and started a business or pat me on the back. But sharing your story helps your customers understand better when things go awry or you wind up hospitalized and everything is backlogged. You will be using it to build a little consumer seller trust. Your customers are better able to understand why and aren't blindsided in the event that you have a situation that requires you to take an extended break.

Lesson 8. Accounting, Get Quickbooks.

Interestingly enough many of the people who owns small businesses didn't have a clear accounting method. Everyone is like that in the first few months of business. Too concerned about creating, buying, and selling. Failing to keep a close eye on monies spent and monies earned. If you use Etsy, PayPal, or Stripe as a payment portal then they calculate how much money you've earned. But mostly they aren't able to calculate what you've spent because you've probably used a combination of your debit card and cash to procure supplies, products, and services. Quickbooks is an easy and affordable accounting software that allows you to input inflow and outflow while they do the accounting for you. If you plan on applying for loans, angel investors, or any type of incubator programs like Shark Tank you'll want to have an exact accounting of your profits and losses for every year. This will help you see how you're doing and clarify what tax bracket you'll end up in.

Lesson 9. Funding.

When it comes to funding, just like many other small businesses, nailing outside investors is quite difficult. Just keep researching various ones you can apply for, you've got to have a business plan, a pitch deck either in digital or video format, a P&L statement, and a bit of luck. But really there are several types of startup investment firms out there, you can read more about them. For loans and grants you will need a combination of the various things stated above and you'll have to have been in business for atleast 6 months. By doing your homework, you’ll realized you need to prove your ability to keep a business running. Then you’ll know you are ready to apply for Home Depot, wells Fargo, FedEx, or even Etsy's small business grant competition programs. When it comes to funding I think Score, a group of retired executives who freelance advice startup company owners is a great resource. “From them I learned that I needed a clearer pitch deck and more impactful homepage on my website.”

Lesson 10. Always play the sponge.

There are certain things only experience will teach you. You don't really know what you don't know until you realize you don't know it. But if you approach every conversation with a customer, every question you ask, everything that happens on your chronically ill entrepreneur journey as a learning experience you'll be twice as successful. Try not to underestimate any resource or well-intended pearl of wisdom. Not only are people more willing to teach you more when you're eager and a coachable student, but you allow yourself to increase your business trial and error process by learning from the experiences (read failures) they've already had. In the beginning it's just you, no employees or anything, just you. Pushing yourself to be a sponge in every situation and soak up new knowledge is the best way to step up your learning curve and on your way to a thriving business.

Bonus Lesson: Join Facebook groups.

Brand, Build and Launch has been an amazing Facebook group to learn in. They've covered pretty much anything you can think of. Join groups from your niche market, join groups from areas of your business you want to strengthen like blogging or marketing, if you need to learn about it, Facebook has got a group for it.