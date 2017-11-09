10 Things You Need To Know When Launching A Fashion Startup

pexels.com

Fashion is one of the most desirable industries for entrepreneurs with a promising worth of $2.4 trillion. Many young girls and boys want to be a part of the glamorous fashionista lifestyle they see in magazines or social media. Whilst launching a fashion brand may seem like a good idea, you need to set your expectations right before the fashion journey begins.

So it happened that I personally coached quite a few entrepreneurs developing startups in fashion industry. Believe it or not, most of them stated similar reasons for finding success in this rapidly changing industry. Hence, I compiled a list of 10 things you may have to consider if dreaming of that glamorous fashion entrepreneur title.

1. Be naïve: it boosts your creativity

When things look pretty exciting and you dream of your name quoted on Vogue, your pieces worn by influencers from Forbes 30 Under 30 list, you only see the bright side of the fashion world. In order to get creative ideas flowing, you need to be a little bit naive. Expect nothing and let your imagination wander through different design concepts, brand values and propositions. You don’t necessarily come from a design background, but one things is for sure: the industry doesn’t need another plain white T-shirt. The team of designers, pattern-makers and stylists will transform your ideas into reality, however, you will be the one sharing your vision of creativity. Hence, make it special.

2. Intern, make coffees and constantly learn

If you don't have prior experience in the industry, you may have unrealistic expectations about what it takes to build a fashion empire or, to put it bluntly, at least launch a fashion line that sells well. To get an understanding of how businesses operate, consider working or even interning at major fashion brands. Most notable present-day designers have all been making coffees for someone else: Stella McCartney was an intern for Christian Lacroix, even Kanye West interned for both Louis Vuitton and Fendi. In order to appreciate your staff, you should put yourself in someone else’s shoes to understand the value each team member brings to your company. Once you have that, you will have a company culture and values built for success.

3. Fashion is a business like no other

When Philip Green, the chairman of one of the biggest British fashion retail chains (that operates Topshop, Topman, Dorothy Perkins and Miss Selfridge stores) first started his business venture, he only had a $30,000 loan from his family. In order to grow an empire worth of £3.8 billion from such little investment, years and years were spent on strategic planning and scaling of the business. Hence, do not expect a quick highway to the top if you don’t put your numbers right. Think of the legal business structure, the way you will lay out your pricing or anticipate future costs. To have your business plan right, you can use a ton of available resources: online platforms, like Bplans can give you an idea of how other entrepreneurs crafted their business strategies; or you can rely on proven to be effective books on starting new ventures.

4. Golden Rule: Invest In People

In the very beginning, you may not be able to hire all the most notable and experienced professionals in their own fields as it would double all your expenses instantly. Yet, what you can do is to discover the talent that is not yet discovered. Platforms, such as: Freelancer, Behance can introduce you to a large pool of freelancers who showcase their works online and can come on board when needed. As an aspiring entrepreneur in the very hectic and stressful field as fashion, you should also change the way you think about human resources: allow flexible working hours, train and provide your staff with opportunities to attend fashion weeks and conferences. If you make your employees feel they belong to what your brand stands for, you will have a team of dedicated and passionate people who are going to walk that extra mile for you.

5. Promises Are Everything, Especially In Luxury

As previously mentioned, fashion is about selling a dream and each brand must find its unique space in terms of positioning. Unfortunately, craftsmanship, quality and heritage are barely enough to make a statement these days. You need to constantly feed your customers with promises of how your clothing line will transform their lives: will they become the next ‘It’ girls or, perhaps, tell the world what they stand for: either it is sustainable, fur-free or ethical production. Needless to say that fashion is a statement and your brand must become one, but with an increasing amount of new brands, it gets tricky. Customers are also becoming extremely picky and their choices become dependent on how well brands stick to what they said they would be. Hence, keep promises aligned with your identity and fashionistas won’t turn their backs on your business.

6. Yes, Connections Do Matter

Fashion is all about connections, a common belief we tend to hear quite often when talking about fashion industry. No one can deny that interpersonal relationships can carve out your path to success and sometimes your business prosperity is partly down to the ones you are dealing with. In the industry, there is an inner cycle of how things work: designers are following the evolving needs of customers, buyers are identifying most profitable collections and journalists are chasing after fashion influencers. While it is estimated that designer needs roughly $2 million to $3 million to start a fashion label, it is not only about large sums of money or even talent. It is about how well you are able to promote yourself within the fashion circle. Needles to say that connecting with the fashion insiders on a personal level can open many doors. It happens so that this industry is very much like family: if you get along with most of the people, they will support you throughout this roller coaster journey.

7. Fashion Is About Telling A Story

When luxury fashion house Chanel announced their new brand ambassador would be Lily – Rose Depp, the daughter of French actress Vanessa Paradis, there was no questioning on the rationale of such decision. If the fashion house stands for Paris and the brand narrative is continuously centered around Parisian aesthetics and heritage, there is no surprise that their role models end up being French or reflecting other significant brand values. Ultimately, when customers buy into tweed jackets or pearl necklaces by Chanel, they associate themselves with the promise of elegance. The same principles apply when launching a new brand, as you have to come up with a story, relevant to your target customers. Which values does your clothing line embody? Perhaps you can provide your clientele with additional ‘superpowers’, encouraging paying premium for your brand? These are the type of questions to be asked in order to differentiate yourself from thousands of other brands and make the story convincing enough.

8. Make Sure Your Brand Isn’t Diluted

These days it is very easy to fall for quick and thoughtless brand extensions that eventually dilute brands. Imagine that the core of your brand is ready – to – wear goods, but you suddenly start developing new product lines and stamping your name on everything you can think of: books, fragrances, luggage or eyewear. According to Harvard Business Review, notable designers, such as: Diane von Furstenberg, Pierre Cardin and Ralph Lauren have also fallen for the same trap. Brand extensions can sound like a good idea when dreaming of exponential growth. However, generally it is more of a danger to associate your brand with different category goods without obvious rationale behind. As the famous saying goes, “less is more”.

9. Be sustainable: it’s fashionable

Emerging brands have an increasing amount of responsibilities and it’s more than just to be the right fit for their customers. Instead, the industry is pushing everyone to adopt greener practices and fashion brands try to adhere to it. Consequently, the new wave of designers are almost by default presenting fur-free, sustainable and socially-responsible collections. New labels in the fashion world, such as Mara Hoffman, Dariia Monde or Monzlapur probably were first noticed and credited for their willingness to develop their lines in a sustainable way. Also, no one would argue that being an environmentally conscious brand opens many doors. These types of brands are given a better access to startup accelerators, funding and are more to be liked by the media.

10. Pick The Ones You Target