10 Tips for Cycling in the Winter

Cycling under the snow and in the cold? You do not think about it! It is far too difficult, complicated, tiring, dangerous (scratch the useless mentions). The bike is certainly not suitable for all journeys, not all times, or all users. This is often used as an argument to disqualify this means of transport, in the way "there are people who are over 80 years old and pregnant women; and then one day they had bronchitis and last year it snowed. So, you understand, it is normal for people in good shape to choose the car for all their travels in good weather.

It is however possible to ride a bicycle in winter. This requires, to a great extent, a little preparation, a little equipment and a little goodwill. Here are 10 thins to follow to get the best experience of cycling.

1. Pedal as you are. It's basically the simplest and healthiest advice. You do not need to turn yourself into a professional runner to get to work. On a bike, wearing his winter coat, protected by gloves and a cap, one feels cold differently than on foot. The wind can be icy, but we warm up by the effort and above all, we go faster, so we stay less in the cold.

2. Multiply the sub-layers. It's a little bit of winter travel, read every year in the practical pages of magazines. Better to don extra sweatshirts rather than a big down jacket. Once at the destination, some of these clothes will be left behind and dried as needed. Some experts present a series of hoods, leggings or on-shoes adapted to the winter driving. On this site, further advice, if the temperatures really go down very low.

3. Protect yourself from moisture. Much more than the cold, rain discourages cyclists. "The days when we have the least number of bikes in the streets are those where it rained between 7am and 9am. When it's cold, the impact remains limited, “says Alain Jund, Deputy (Greens) Mayor of Strasbourg, in charge of travel and urban planning.

4. Choose good gloves. We can of course pedal with gloves city. A little less with mittens that make the use of brakes more difficult. It can also be equipped with waterproof material and with bands reflecting the light, like these, on the right.

5. Place sleeves on the handlebar. Clinging to the cycle, these big jackets for hands make it possible not to have to remove then to put back constantly its gloves. Ideal when you stop regularly, for example to do the shopping, before going back into the saddle.

6. Be visible. In winter, it is not only cold, but dark. In town, public lighting is basically enough to be seen. But outside the dense city, motorists tend to drive fast and forget that they can meet cyclists. The good old dynamo still works, but manufacturers have invented multiple ways to be seen. As an example, this is a USB rechargeable lamp. Cycling associations distribute reflective yellow armbands, sometimes equipped with flashing bulbs.

7. Roll in the middle. When it's dark, you have to show that you exist. If, with anxiety, we get as small as possible, we risk going unnoticed. This visibility sometimes involves driving in the middle of a narrow street. Do not be afraid of the untimely horn sounds that motorists may be sending you. They will calm down as soon as a red light appears in the distance. To ensure you are doubled at a sufficient distance, you can use this reflective "retractor" attached to a metal part of the bicycle.

8. Know the state of the soil. Snow, ice, but also rain or fog can change the appearance of the urban pavement. Salt deposited on the road in anticipation of ice can damage the chain. On a layer of snow, "you have to slightly lower the tire pressure to increase the contact area," says Bruijns. If the ground is slippery, or even fat in case of persistent fog, it is better to anticipate the braking. It's stupid to write, but consulting the weather of the day is never too much when riding a bike.

9. Have your bike checked. The arrival of the true winter provides an opportunity for a complete overhaul. Some seasoned cyclists will change their bicycle gear, much like motorists do in mountain areas.