10 Tips to Escape the 9 to 5

Millennials are a different breed entirely. Many refuse to settle for a 9 to 5 and seek to escape the shackles of a corporate job and cubicles. The generations that came before valued stability and progression in a company; millennials value freedom.

So how does one go about escaping the 9 to 5? Entrepreneurs and influencers market it all the time, but how does one actually go about making it happen? What about if you’ve got a family to support and bills that’ll pile up?

Jordan Stupar, the CEO of Stupar Sales Academy, breaks down how to buy freedom within 3 to 5 years. From being fired at Chili’s to winning Grant Cardone’s reality show and later starting his own company, Stupar’s story is interesting to say the least. It also highlights that no matter what situation one is in, freedom is not only attainable. It is essential.

1. “Find an opportunity where you can make a minimum of $150,000 per year or more,” said Stupar.

It seems impossible at first, but once you get into an opportunity-hunting mindset, they’ll appear everywhere. Whether it’s through real estate, cryptocurrency, a sales job, the internet, etc., the opportunity to make $150,000 per year is not difficult to achieve. Even if you have to work for someone else in the beginning to make this much, that’s okay. A large percentage of it will later go into savings and resources to help you buy your freedom.

2. “Commit to being the best you can be at what you do,” mentioned Stupar.

If you’re going to do something, go all in. Don’t settle for average. If you want freedom, both financially as well as in your personal life, mediocrity is an obstacle you’ll have to overcome. Stupar committed not only to learning sales but to becoming the best at what he did. He was the top producer while working for Cardone.

3. “Become aware that you can shorten the learning curve by learning from others,” said Stupar.

You don’t have to learn everything on your own. In fact, it is foolish to do so. Find mentors and network with those within your industry. There’s something that can be learned from anyone, so don’t waste your time by trying to figure it all out by yourself.

4. “Identify which resources are relevant to you and your goals,” said Stupar.

Every successful person has a tool kit. What will you put in yours? It can include certain books, services, websites, online courses, etc. Keep adding resources to your tool kit, and be creative in how you can acquire more.

One thing that is especially interesting is how some people have reverted back to bartering for resources. For example, if you’ve got graphic design skills, you can trade that for someone’s accounting skills.

5. “Invest in those resources,” advised Stupar.

Invest in the things that will get you closer to your goal. Cut out that which will not. Perhaps you’ve been pining for a new car. What if the payments on that new car helps ensure that you’ll stay trapped at your job? What if you were to get a used car instead, save money, and invest in a business instead? This is one example.

6. “Apply what you learn,” said Stupar.

Learning is one thing. Execution is another. We’ve all been a witness or a victim to “over-analysis paralysis,” so make sure you apply what you learn. Otherwise, what’s the point? This may seem common sense, but it is a surprisingly common occurrence.

7. “Work your ass off, and save for your big day,” said Stupar.

You don’t have to quit your job in the beginning. You can continue to work and save, but have faith that your big day will come. It may happen in a few months or it can take a couple years. Regardless, preparation via saving is essential to help cushion the blow of leaving a reliable income.

8. “Stop trading time for money,” advised Stupar.

If you trade time for money, there’s only so much you can scale. To be truly wealthy and free, you have to be able to make money even while you sleep. For Stupar, he does that by acquiring students for his online sales academy. There’s limitless ways to make money without physically working, and while it’s not always 100% “passive,” it beats having to clock in and out for a fixed amount.

9. “Start trading money for time,” said Stupar.

This may seem counterintuitive, but when broken down, it makes a lot of sense. Freedom means time. When you start trading money for time, you have more freedom. Furthermore, time is a person’s greatest asset. It’s one of the most fundamental things that you cannot get back once you’ve lost it.

10. “Work your ass off, and build an empire,” said Stupar.

There are no shortcuts. If you want freedom from the 9 to 5, you’ll have to work for it. In the beginning, it can feel that you left a 9 to 5 for a 24/7, and you have to be prepared for that. Building an empire takes everything you’ve got, but if freedom and an empire is what you want, be willing to make the short-term sacrifice for the long-term.

