10 Trips Women Should Take By The Time They’re 30

Your twenties are a decade for exploration and learning about yourself. What better way than to travel?
No matter your budget, use those vacation days. By the time you reach your thirtieth birthday, here are the 10 trips you should have under your belt. And if you’re looking for suggestions, we’ve got dozens ready for your tripspiration needs.
1. A Road Trip
Buckle up, make your best singalong playlists and get driving.
Our favorites:
- Pacific Coast Highway, California for cliffside views
- Hana Highway, Maui for hairpin curves through the jungle
- South Island Circuit, New Zealand for journey filled with fjords and alps
2. Getting Out Of Your Bubble
Experience life outside of your metropolitan routine.
Our favorites:
- Small town U.S.A for Stars Hollow vibes
- Costa Rica for a change in pace
- Jaipur, India for a life-altering perspective shift
3. Reconnecting With Nature
Everyone can use some time to unplug, especially in your hectic twenties. Get out into the great outdoors, girl!
Our favorites:
- Your local state park for accessible campsites
- Grand Canyon National Park for iconic views
- Anywhere in Iceland for unbeatable rugged adventures
4. Facing A Fear
Take a deep breath and take a leap. Travel is the best way to get outside your comfort zone.
Our favorites:
- Zip-lining in upstate New York
- Surfing along the California coast
- Spelunking in Mexico’s Cenote Dos Ojos
5. Traveling Solo
There’s no substitute for the lessons you learn about yourselfwhen heading out on the road alone.
Our favorites:
- Boulder, Colorado for chill restaurants and great nature
- United Kingdom and Ireland for an international experience among English speakers
- Southeast Asia for a well-worn, but still adventurous backpacker’s trail
6. The Girls Trip
Gather the squad. It’s time for some quality time with your besties.
Our favorites:
- Nashville, Tennessee for great music and delish food
- Las Vegas, Nevada for a party
- Paris, France for shopping, art and snacking on macarons
7. The Romantic Getaway
8. Running Away
Whether you get dumped, fired or just feel stuck, we’re big believers in travel as medicine.
Our favorites:
- The Outer Banks, North Carolina for low-key beach town fun
- Prague, Czech Republic for history, culture and great [cheap] beer
- Koh Tao, Thailand for a relaxing island paradise
9. Finding Your Roots
Now that you’re becoming a real adult, it’s the perfect time to discover where you come from.
Our favorites:
- Attend a family reunion to widen your family tree
- Visit a heritage site like Ellis Island or the National Museum of African American History and Culture
- Track down your ancestors’ hometown for a deep dive into your family history
10. A Staycation
Hang in your apartment, play tourist in your own city or indulge a little.
Our favorites:
- Ordering heaps of Seamless, completely guilt-free
- Booking a day of pampering at a local spa
- Getting a room at a nearby hotel
This post originally appeared on Swirled.
