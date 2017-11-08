10 Trips Women Should Take By The Time They’re 30

By Swirled

Your twenties are a decade for exploration and learning about yourself. What better way than to travel?

No matter your budget, use those vacation days. By the time you reach your thirtieth birthday, here are the 10 trips you should have under your belt. And if you’re looking for suggestions, we’ve got dozens ready for your tripspiration needs.

1. A Road Trip

Buckle up, make your best singalong playlists and get driving.

Our favorites:

Pacific Coast Highway, California for cliffside views

Hana Highway, Maui for hairpin curves through the jungle

South Island Circuit, New Zealand for journey filled with fjords and alps

2. Getting Out Of Your Bubble

Experience life outside of your metropolitan routine.

Our favorites:

Small town U.S.A for Stars Hollow vibes

Costa Rica for a change in pace

Jaipur, India for a life-altering perspective shift

3. Reconnecting With Nature

Everyone can use some time to unplug, especially in your hectic twenties. Get out into the great outdoors, girl!

Our favorites:

Your local state park for accessible campsites

Grand Canyon National Park for iconic views

Anywhere in Iceland for unbeatable rugged adventures

4. Facing A Fear

Take a deep breath and take a leap. Travel is the best way to get outside your comfort zone.

Our favorites:

Zip-lining in upstate New York

Surfing along the California coast

Spelunking in Mexico’s Cenote Dos Ojos

5. Traveling Solo

There’s no substitute for the lessons you learn about yourselfwhen heading out on the road alone.

Our favorites:

Boulder, Colorado for chill restaurants and great nature

United Kingdom and Ireland for an international experience among English speakers

Southeast Asia for a well-worn, but still adventurous backpacker’s trail

6. The Girls Trip

Gather the squad. It’s time for some quality time with your besties.

Our favorites:

Nashville, Tennessee for great music and delish food

Las Vegas, Nevada for a party

Paris, France for shopping, art and snacking on macarons

7. The Romantic Getaway

8. Running Away

Whether you get dumped, fired or just feel stuck, we’re big believers in travel as medicine.

Our favorites:

The Outer Banks, North Carolina for low-key beach town fun

Prague, Czech Republic for history, culture and great [cheap] beer

Koh Tao, Thailand for a relaxing island paradise

9. Finding Your Roots

Now that you’re becoming a real adult, it’s the perfect time to discover where you come from.

Our favorites:

Attend a family reunion to widen your family tree

Visit a heritage site like Ellis Island or the National Museum of African American History and Culture

Track down your ancestors’ hometown for a deep dive into your family history

10. A Staycation

Hang in your apartment, play tourist in your own city or indulge a little.

Our favorites:

Ordering heaps of Seamless, completely guilt-free

Booking a day of pampering at a local spa

Getting a room at a nearby hotel