10 ways to enjoy your first sober Christmas

Becoming sober is one of the biggest single changes anyone can make in their life. But have you always wondered how people remain sober throughout the festive season?

Of course, sobriety at Christmas comes with its fair share of challenges. But that’s not to say it’s impossible...and it also comes with so many benefits!

Here are some amazing ways on how you can have a fun and relaxed Christmas without the need for alcohol!

It’s OK to leave a little earlier

It can be easier than you think to leave a Christmas party or any other yuletide event earlier than you usually would. For starters, people may be a little too tipsy to notice the exact time you leave - so you can easily convince them you were at the party for longer than you were. If you have to stay because, for example, you’re sleeping over at the host’s house then switch to non alcoholic drinks. Coke or lemonade can work a charm, as you can pretend there’s vodka or gin in there!

2. Be the designated driver

Responsibility is one the key ways to avoid drinking too much this Christmas. That’s why appointing yourself as the designated driver gives you the perfect excuse to stay sober this Christmas. You’ll also be very popular with those who are drinking - as you can safely ferry them home!

3. White lies

Sometimes you may not be in the mood to explain your situation when it comes to being sober. And rightly so - you shouldn’t have to explain why you’re not knocking back the booze. But what happens when you bump into an acquaintance at the office Xmas party or a distant relative on Christmas Day and they ask where you drink is? Here are a few of my favourite little white drinking lies:

I’ve got a stomach ulcer (being specific always helps)

I’m on antibiotics

I’ve just finished a drink

4. Coast off of other’s energy

Worried that people will say you’re boring if you don’t drink? This may be the case at the start of the evening, but as the merriment continues I find that people who are drinking will tend to relax a bit more. Use this to your advantage. It’s easier for a sober person to relax in the presence of a tipsy person, as you can coast off their energy. As humans, we’re receptive by nature so you’ll find you’ll start to feel less like “sticking out like a sore thumb” and more comfortable as the night goes on.

5. Focus on reconnecting

One of my favourite parts of the festive season is the opportunity to reconnect with old friends. That’s why it’s a great idea to put more emphasis on who you talk to rather than what you’re drinking. Find out what your friends and family have been up to, ask them questions, be interested in what they have to say. You’ll soon find that they will reciprocate and start taking an interest in your life too.What’s more, you’ll actually remember these treasured conversations in the morning!

6. Only meet up with people if food is involved

Make this your new rule for Christmas. If your friends insist on skipping dinner and heading straight to the bar then it’s ok to decline. Better yet, use this as a chance to suggest trying out that new pop-up restaurant in town. Putting the emphasis on tasty dishes can distract everyone from alcohol.

7. Recruit a friend or family member to join you

Asking a loved one to join you in a sober Christmas can work wonders as a motivator. Having someone in your corner who can give you a mental high five every time you both refuse an alcoholic drink can give you the super boost you need! It might also be easier to say “no” to people who keep offering you a drink - because having someone to back you up can give you self-confidence.

What happens when you come across that type of person who absolutely insists you have a drink even though you’re told them you’re not drinking until you’re blue in the face? Buy your own drinks so people won't hassle you and buy you an alcoholic drink. This way, you’re staying in control and at the top of your game - go you!

8. Prepare for stressful situations

Christmas can be a time of great stress - family arguments are more likely to erupt and just the general busy nature of the season can get to you. The trick is to be prepared for this. Instead of reaching for the wine if your relatives try to pick a fight, just leave the room and focus on something else such as quietly meditating, watching a motivational YouTube video, going for a nice long walk to clear your head or even playing a board game with the children. Actively turn your stresses into positives - you’re far less likely to need or want a drink!

9. Experiment with non-alcoholic drinks

The beauty of Christmas is the abundance of flavours around us. You can easily make your own non-alcoholic mulled wine...and in my opinion it tastes even better than the alcoholic version. All you need is spiced winter berry cordial, cinnamon, brown sugar and oranges. Not only will your house smell delicious, you can bottle it up and take it to parties with you. The only problem is, it’s so tasty that everyone will want a glass!

But what if you’re heading out to a bar or pub? Fortunately, it’s hard to find a place that doesn’t serve non-alcoholic cocktails and beers. And when you get home you can put aside all the money you saved on drinks and put it towards a new adventure in the new year!

10. Request non-alcoholic gifts

Let people know what you really want for Christmas. Thinks of things that would make your life a little easier or even a little more luxurious. Ask for your favourite perfume, gift vouchers for your favourite clothes shop, tickets to a gig or the theatre, lessons in that thing you’ve always wanted to do - the list is literally endless. If you’re doing secret santa at work then take the reigns yourself and use Elfster. This is an incredible secret santa organiser where everyone can pick a handful of gifts within the budget and your secret santa will purchase something from your list! If you do happen to receive a bottle of wine or spirits as a present then simply re-gift it to someone who will appreciate it - or donate it to a local raffle!

Now, your job is to go out there and have fun!

Merry Christmas!

Bunmi x