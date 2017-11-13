100 Days of Hazing: Day 10 – "Hazing": Toward a Definition

One of the challenging aspects of grappling with hazing is defining it. About 20 years of limited research demonstrates that how hazing is understood and defined is quite contextual. Compared to initiation processes, hazing seems to be quite different. Initiation rites, when conducted properly, increase pro-social behaviors that enhance altruism, civility, empathy, moral decision-making, and social relationships. Hazing often undermines these outcomes or creates unintended outcomes—e.g., death, injury, criminal and civil sanctions.

To understand hazing, it can be assessed comparatively, especially in contrast to bullying. First, the concepts differ with regard to the intent of the negative behaviors. Bullying has no other intent but to harm the targeted victim; hazing’s purpose is to prepare and new recruits for organizational membership. Second, they differ with regard to perceived stability of the experiences. Bullied individuals are targeted by peers who dislike them; hazed individuals are targeted because they want to be accepted by a group, and once accepted, hazing ends. Third, they differ in the degree of perceived controllability. Bullied individuals are sought-out by peers for unprovoked aggression; hazed individuals seek membership in groups that utilize aggressive tactics as part of an initiation process.

Research has found that men and women identify hazing to include being kicked, punched, slapped, forced to perform a sex act, and locked in a restricted room or basement against your will. Women also include any type of humiliation, being forced to engage in degrading behavior, and being forced to participate in drinking games. Not surprisingly, when looking at a variety of college student organizations—i.e., fraternities, sororities, athletic groups, marching bands—women, whites, and students with a higher GPA are more likely to consider certain acts of hazing as harmful when compared to men, blacks, and students with lower GPAs. For example, women are more likely to identify certain acts—i.e., being handcuffed to a structure, required to steal an item, or being struck by an object—as being hazing more so than men. Not surprisingly, new fraternity members of fraternities don’t see paddling, being yelled at, or being forced to perform physical activity as hazing, while new sorority members do.

Other research—focused on marching bands, fraternities, sororities, Reserve Officer Training Corps, and student athletes—suggests that on a spectrum, ROTC members are less likely to identify activities as hazing activities whereas sorority members are more likely to do so. Here, men and women differed in their assessment of what constitutes hazing in the context of marching, walking, running for excessive amounts of time, performing in public, and being subjected to verbal abuse/harassment. Men are comparatively less inclined to view these activities as hazing. In athletics, as seen in other contexts and among other groups, men tend to engage in more physical acts when being hazed. Women engage in more emotion-related acts.

Aside from ways in which people—especially college students—have tried to make sense of what hazing is, state legislatures have attempted to define the term. For example, in the state where I currently reside, hazing is defined by statute in the following way:

[T]o subject another student to physical injury as part of an initiation, or as a prerequisite to membership, into any organized school group, including any society, athletic team, fraternity or sorority, or other similar group.

More specifically, the statute prohibits “any student in attendance at any university, college, or school in this State to engage in hazing, or to aid or abet any other student in the commission of this offense.” With such a definition, however, what if someone is subjecting a student to psychological injury? What if they are not subjecting a student to any injury, just some demanding activity that happens to result in injury? What if it is not part of a formal initiation? What if the victim is already a duly initiated member but is hazed after the fact? What if the perpetrator isn’t a student but, rather, an alum of the organization? What does it mean to “aid or abet;” does that include national organization leadership who may know about the incident but who turn a blind eye?

If one were to provide a list of concrete examples of what seem to constitute hazing, most college students would note that they have experienced them. However, the clear majority of said students would not consider themselves as having been hazed. Definitions that are either over-inclusive or under-inclusive have practical effects. In litigation, they leave courts groping for how to apply imprecise law. More importantly, an imprecise definition of hazing may cost someone their life, liberty, or property if they don’t know what not to do or what not to allow to be done to them.